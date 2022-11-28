World’s First Modest Federated Diary Social Network Aims To Bring Elon Musk As A Key Partner

This new social network is influenced by the traditional diary concept. The founder sent the letter to Elon Musk which was delivered on 21 October.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executives Diary Inc. founder, Muhammad Nauman , has announced a new federated social media network "Diary Tribes."This new social network is influenced by the traditional diary concept.DiaryTribes.com aims to be a federated social network made from the content contributions of thousands of independently running Diary Social Networks (DSN) under their own name, policies, and aims.The diary social network owner will create their own private network of 31,000 members where they will share their posts known as journals and diary pages.Members can have unlimited “Diary Fellowes” and followers gained from DiaryTribes.com which will serve as the town square for all social diary networks tribes.Nauman added, "we are moving with the 4th generation Internet (Web 4.0) vision when the world will be transitioning from Web 3.0 to 4.0, where the users will be looking for earnings on the data that they create on the Internet."Partnership Offer to Elon MuskThe Executives Diary Inc. intends to partner with Elon Musk and Twitter as Diary Tribes plans to avoid political posting and has some great suggestions for Twitter 2.0. Muhammad Nauman said, "I envisioned Elon Musk right from the start as one of the key partners in the diary network concept because of SpaceX and his vision with x.com. Elon can be one of the leading co-founders of the way I have envisioned the concept of the 'Digital Diary Wallet'."He went on to say, “when I found the mailbox address for Elon Musk in a letter that he shared on Twitter, I grasped the opportunity and sent him an envelope of my presentation and a sealed letter inside about my vision with the diary social network. The letter was delivered on 21 October 2022."The Diary ConceptNauman founded ExecutivesDiary.com in 2018 to create a platform for seasoned professionals to share their success stories for the inspiration of the next generation of executives.Members of Executives Diary were polled, provoking responses to the question about what they think about the concept of executivesdiary.com. From their responses, Nauman decided to create a social network inspired by the diary concept.When Muhammad Nauman was asked about the rationale behind “modesty” he added:"I think modesty is the only solution to world problems, especially overspending and envy. I like Elon Musk more for his modest living than his inventions, those innovations were supposed to be gifted to humanity, and he was chosen for that. Also, I think the reason behind his success is modesty and smart work.”Nauman also added, "from adult social networks to the top social networks which are the main source of envy in the world, we have enough of everything; I want to create a network where people connect to learn and laugh together, meet and trade together regardless of their faith and belief with respect, trust, and freedom of expression.”

