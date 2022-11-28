Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022 starts now - how can it help end child labour?

Arvind working at the brick factory Hands of children after a day of working at the factory Children at their new school

The funds will be used for End to Child Labour Project in Nepal that was reported on by Sahar Zand in the VICE World News documentary.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of charities across the UK are taking part in the Christmas Challenge this year and one of them, Our Sansar, aim to raise £15,000 in just 1 week starting on the 29th November, the Giving Tuesday. These funds will be used for End to Child Labour Project in Nepal that was reported on by a journalist and documentary maker, Sahar Zand , in the VICE World News documentary The charity supports children like 11 year old Arvind, who until April this year was working 7 days a week, dawn to dusk, making and carrying heavy bricks. Now Arvind goes to school - and he loves it!Donations to End to Child Labour Project will be generously matched by The Big Give’s Champions during the campaign, meaning the public's money can support twice as many children.Julia Krepska, Founder of Our Sansar:'These are very challenging times and the need for our support is even more apparent than before. We hope that we will raise the amount needed to help the children receive education and to help their families. Our main goal is to end child labour, particularly in such hazardous settings as brick factories. We understand that these are very difficult times for everyone and really appreciate any support.'How does it work?Anyone can visit https://cutt.ly/oursansar_end_child_labour and make a donation from 12pm (midday) on #GivingTuesday (Tuesday, 29th November). The campaign will close at 12pm on Tuesday, 6th December.In addition to that, Sahar Zand talk about her experience with Our Sansar and the impact of the charity's work on the lives of the children who were involved in child labour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtGhdtpU5Yg Editorial notes:About Our SansarFollowing a competitive application process, Our Sansar ( https://oursansar.org ) has been selected to take part in the Christmas Challenge.Our Sansar is a registered UK charity providing education, shelter and welfare to the most disadvantaged children in Nepal for whom little or no help is forthcoming.Our Sansar was set up in February 2009 by Julia Krepska to assist communities in Nepal that do not receive help from other sources. We focus on Province 2 in southern Nepal, where there are about 400 street children living on the streets and no other organisations working to assist these children. It is the most populous province in Nepal, with more than 10,000 cases a year of violence against girls and women, the highest number of missing children in Nepal, and 50% of children out of school. We also aim to locate children before they are trafficked or cross the border and get involved in illegal activities in India.Current projects (all in Province 2, southern Nepal)- Children’s Home for Street Children, Parwanipur- Child Helpline/Transit Home, Birgunj- Children’s Protection Programme (safe house for girls who are victims of gender based violence), Janakpur- End to Child Labour Project, RautahatAbout the Christmas ChallengeBig Give runs the UK's biggest match funding campaign, the Christmas Challenge.For seven days, it offers supporters of participating charities the opportunity to have their donations doubled. Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Alec Reed CBE, the Christmas Challenge has raised millions of pounds for thousands of charity projects since it first launched on the Big Give in 2008.The Christmas Challenge is a match funding campaign where donations to participating charities are doubled. The match funds come from two sources - charities secure some of these (Pledges) over the summer. The funds are then boosted by funds from a Big Give Champion who contributes to the match fund pot. The collective pot is used to double donations from online supporters when the campaign is live.#ChristmasChallenge22 // One donation, twice the impact.

Sahar Zand on Our Sansar and Child Labour