HCM City to host Food & Hotel Vietnam

VIETNAM, November 28 -  

HCM CITY — Food & Hotel Vietnam, the country’s leading international exhibition in the food, restaurant and hotel industry, will bring together reputable suppliers and potential buyers to explore business opportunities.

In the 11th edition this year, Food & Hotel Vietnam will gather more than 300 leading domestic and foreign enterprises and 22 international pavilion groups from the EU, Germany, Italy, UK, Belgium, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, the US, Canada, Uruguay, Singapore, and Japan.

One of highlights of the expo is the ASIA Food & Beverage Summit 2022 which is expected to deliver pioneering perspectives on operation optimisation, financial controlling, human resources management and useful topics in the F&B industry.

During the three days of exhibition, a series of F&B competitions - the Việt Nam Culinary Challenge, Việt Nam Barista Competition and Việt Nam Aromaster Championship - will also take place.

Jeffrey Au, head of Sales, Hospitality, Food & Beverage & Packaging at Informa Markets, the exhibition’s organiser, said: “I strongly believe that Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022 will contribute to promoting the transformation and development of new technologies and new solutions in F&B and accommodation services in Việt Nam.”

"Furthermore, Food & Hotel Vietnam will surely help to expand cooperation among businesses and industry experts, and shape a sustainable future for the food and accommodation service industry,” he said at a press meeting held on November 25.

The expo will take place from December 7-9 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City. — VNS

