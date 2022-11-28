Bridgestone ALENZA 001 and ALENZA SPORT A/S Premium Tires with ENLITEN Technology Selected as Original Equipment on the New LEXUS RX

ALENZA 001 and ALENZA SPORT A/S tires are offered as original equipment on the new LEXUS RX.

These tires feature the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which maximizes both environmental and driving performance of tires.

Supplying tires with ENLITEN, Bridgestone will deliver "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" of the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."

Tokyo (November 28, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its ALENZA 001 and ALENZA SPORT A/S tires have been selected as original equipment on the new LEXUS RX released in Japan by LEXUS, in November 2022. ALENZA 001 tires will be supplied for use on vehicles sold in Japan, Europe, and Asia while ALENZA SPORT A/S tires will be equipped on vehicles marketed in North America.

By supplying tires with the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which Bridgestone positions as the new premium in the EV era, the company strives to achieve its corporate commitment for "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society" described in its "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."*1

This fifth generation RX ushers in a new era for the luxury crossover segment. The RX aims to exceed guest needs through a myriad of technological, stylistic and innovative improvements, with a highly diverse powertrain portfolio encompassing Lexus Electrified variants and six grades including F SPORT Performance AWD.*2

Through the two companies' long-term co-creation, Bridgestone continues to contribute to the realization of value that LEXUS provides through its wide range of vehicles. The ALENZA 001 and ALENZA SPORT A/S tires for the new RX are "Dan-Totsu" *3 products that feature the innovative tire technology, "ENLITEN," which maximizes both environmental and driving performance of tires.

The tire casing of these tires use materials that reduce rolling resistance in order to improve fuel efficiency along with a contact patch and pattern design customized for RX to deliver both superior and comfortable driving experience and driving performance. Bridgestone thereby achieved delivering maximum value based on the usage conditions of customers in their respective regions. With these features, Bridgestone will seek to draw out the full appeal of the new RX and contribute to the realization of a sustainable mobility society.

■ Tires featured as original equipment*4

■ All-new LEXUS RX*5

Bridgestone is enhancing the premium tire business and creating new premium. In the passenger car tire business, the company has positioned ENLITEN as a new premium in the EV era, and it will expand values covering technology, products and business models and evolve as an ENLITEN Business Strategy. Bridgestone is committed to realizing a sustainable society through maximizing social value and customer value by simultaneously creating values that can sometimes be contradictory, such as "business growth and sustainability" and "customization of tire performance and productivity improvement or cost optimization throughout value chain."

*1 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2022030101.html

*2 THE EVOLUTION OF AN ICON: THE ALL-NEW 2023 LEXUS RX

https://pressroom.lexus.com/the-evolution-of-an-icon-the-all-new-2023-lexus-rx/

*3 "Dan-Totsu" refers to Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader.

*4 The wheel is different from original equipment.