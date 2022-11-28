Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Top Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market

Heads Market Overview:

The SouthEast Asia fire sprinkler heads market size reached US$ 232.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 312.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2022-2027.

A fire sprinkler head refers to a type of gear utilized in fire safety and prevention systems. These heads are connected to a network of pipes in the walls and ceilings and protect rooms, hallways, and stairwells from fire-related incidents. Fire sprinkler heads have heat-sensitive components, such as a fusible link or a glass bulb, which get activated at a specific temperature.

Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Trends:

The growing concerns towards damages and losses due to fires and the rising need for fire safety mechanisms are driving the demand for fire sprinkler heads across Southeast Asia. Additionally, the increasing product demand from the oil and gas industry is also acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies in the region and elevating preventive measures pertaining to the safety of individuals are further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, including thermal radiation technology that allows quick detection of fires, are expected to fuel the demand for fire sprinkler heads in Southeast Asia over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Product Type:

Pendent

Upright

Side Wall

Concealed

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Country:

Australia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

New Zealand

Myanmar

Cambodia

Competitive Landscape:

Rapidrop Global Ltd

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co.Inc

Tyco International

United Technologies Corporation

Victaulic Company

Minimax-Viking

Senju Sprinkler, etc.

