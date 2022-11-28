Fujitsu establishes new center in Israel to strengthen data and security technologies

TOKYO, Nov 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today revealed plans to open a new center for research and development in Tel Aviv, accelerating the recruitment of world-class talent to advance innovation in the field of Data and Security, an urgent priority for businesses and society in an era of increasing connectivity and uncertainty.

From April 2023, the newly established location in Tel Aviv will allow Fujitsu to further enhance its presence in Israel with a team composed of experts recruited from Israel alongside researchers from Japan and Europe. This team will be dedicated to strengthening security technology for communications networks as part of Fujitsu's global strategy for Data and Security, one of 5 key technology areas under the company's global R&D strategy.

With the establishment of the "Fujitsu Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Israel" at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (Ben-Gurion University) in 2021, Fujitsu took its first steps to tapping into the innovative potential of Israeli tech talent to embark on research to make AI technology more secure.

Visiting Israel to oversee the establishment of the new center, Fujitsu Limited CTO Vivek Mahajan commented, "As one of the world's most technologically advanced countries, Israel offers Fujitsu a concentration of talent and an environment to sustain innovation like few other places. I look forward to recruiting more local researchers to join our team in Tel Aviv and contribute to our mission of delivering security and trust for network technologies, as well as further deepening collaboration with Ben Gurion University. I anticipate that our newly established teams in Israel will work with our global research network to play a central role in leading the development of Fujitsu's future security and AI technologies."

During his stay in Israel, Fujitsu CTO Vivek Mahajan will be the guest of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and the Israel Export Institute, participating as a speaker at the HLS&CYBER conference and exhibition 2022. He is expected to speak in a panel centered on the theme: Shaping the Future: AI & Robotics in Law Enforcement.

Overview

Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

Staff: Approximately 10 researchers

General Manager: Dr. Adel Rouz （Fujitsu Research of Europe Ltd. CEO）

Research Overview:

In a borderless world in which the real and digital increasingly converge with developments like Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, ensuring trust for all connected people, data, and systems represents a key priority for technology companies. Fujitsu is currently developing IDYX technology(1), CDL technology(2), and transparent trust technology(3) to help realize this kind of trust on a global scale in the data and security space.

The new research center will initially focus on R&D on the following two themes:

1. As the borderless world evolves, the complexity of society will further increase. To build relationships with new, diverse stakeholders across the globe, it will be important to ensure reliable information that serves as a basis for trust in the digital space. To this end, Fujitsu is working to develop new technologies that can secure trust based on physical information in real space, such as data sources. By combining the expertise of Ben-Gurion University and other institutions in cyber and network security with our company's trust technology and know-how, we will conduct research on realizing trust for new network security that combines real-world and digital technologies and deploy the results globally.

2. Fujitsu will contribute to solving societal issues by globally implementing technologies that are expected to be used in a wide range of situations, including autonomous driving, self-checkout, as well as public safety, including anti-attack technologies for object detection AI, which recognizes information such as the position and type of a specific object from video data, while promoting synergies between local experts and researchers from Europe and Japan.

(1) IDYX:

IDentitY eXchange: Fujitsu's technology that securely distributes personal identities (such as IDs and attribute information) among companies and individuals.

(2) CDL:

Chain Data Lineage: Fujitsu's technology that can trace the distribution process and processing of data and goods back to their origin. Ensures end-to-end traceability of data and goods across organizations and improve the reliability of data distribution across industries.

(3) transparent trust technology :

Technology to prevent falsification in the creation and approval of business data exchanged between companies and government ministries, and to ensure its authenticity.

