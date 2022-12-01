Hanukkah Series New Album Release “Chanukah Lights” by Cantor Margo Joy

Chanukah Lights by Cantor Margo Joy

Nostalgic, heartfelt and fun-loving songs retelling the story, history and traditions of Hanukkah can be enjoyed in this heartwarming joyous Hanukkah Series.

Hanukkah reminds us to remember God’s creation of light in our darkest times.” — Cantor Margo Joy

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRAYERS OF THE TESTAMENTS, GOD’S WORDS™️ HANUKKAH SERIES PRESENTS CANTOR MARGO JOY’S NEW ALBUM RELEASE “CHANUKAH LIGHTS” -Join Cantor Margo Joy in singing songs of praise and gratitude for the Festival of Lights in celebration of Hanukkah with her delightfully beautiful Hanukkah Series; Volume 1, “Miracles” and Volume 2, “Chanukah Lights,” both include original melodies by Cantor Margo Joy.After Margo Joy’s recent releases; “Sound The Shofar” from her High Holiday Series and “Abundant Peace” from her Shabbat Series of Prayers of the Testaments, and the beloved classic, “The Exodus Song, This Land Is Mine” with legendary singer/songwriter Pat Boone, followed by her album, “Glorify,” sharing with listeners the experience of God’s unconditional love, through original deeply emotional lyrics and melodies; Margo Joy has just announced her next release, “Chanukah Lights” from her Prayers of the Testaments, God’s Words™️ Hanukkah Series, Volume 2. This touching compilation of festive and fun Hanukkah tunes in Hebrew and English will leave you feeling joyful, renewed and inspired for the holiday season with the love, faith and trust that comes by honoring, praising, and thanking our God, “Reminding us to remember God’s creation of light in our darkest times,” shares Cantor Margo Joy.Track 1: Banu Choshech Legaresh | Chase The Dark AwayTrack 2: Chanukiah Li Yesh | I Have A Chanukah LampTrack 3: Hanerot Halalu | These Chanukah LightsTrack 4: Ner Li Ner Li | I Have A Candle So ThinTrack 5: Lich'vod HaChanukah | In Honor Of ChanukahTrack 6: Mi Zeh Hidlik | Who Lit The Tiny CandlesTrack 7: Simu Shemen | Pour Some OilTrack 8: Sheket Sheket | Quiet QuietTrack 9: Svivoni Yarutz Bagil | My Spinning Top Will Skip GleefullyTrack 1: Light One CandleTrack 2: Hanukkah BlessingsTrack 3: Hanukkah HanukkahTrack 4: Maoz Tzur Rock of AgesTrack 5: Oy Chanike Days of Hanukkah Yemei HaChanukahTrack 6: I Have A Little DreidelTrack 7: Mi Yemalel Who Will RetellTrack 8: Kad Katan A Little JugTrack 9: Al Hanissim For The MiraclesMargo Joy is a cantor for a synagogue and a reverend with her own ministry, where she counsels full time. Among her many albums, which includes her new release, “Chanukah Lights,” Cantor Margo Joy has released an ongoing series called Prayers of the Testaments, God’s Words™️ which Pat Boone calls, “a divine message from God.” Her prayer series includes Shabbat, High Holy Days, Hanukkah, Passover, cantorial chants and Gregorian chants, which originated in the 9th and 10th centuries from ancient Jewish worship.Margo shares, “My desire is to pass on to future generations that we are all God’s children by teaching Jews and Christians the Prayers of the Testaments™️. I want to share with Christians their Jewish roots by giving them the prayers that Jesus prayed throughout his lifetime, along with the traditions of Judaism.” This healing prayer series of God’s words was recorded in Hebrew and English. Volume 1 and 2 can be found on all music platforms and includes; Shabbat albums “Seventh Day” and “Abundant Peace,” High Holiday albums “The Great Shofar is Sounded,” and “Sound The Shofar,” Passover album “Freedom,” and Hanukkah albums “Miracles,” and “Chanukah Lights.” Visit https://www.prayersofthetestaments.com here.For children ages 0-6, Margo Joy has written a series of books, activities, music albums and videos for her character, Lucky Ladybug. This series, Lessons From The Heart, is designed for children to learn moral values and lessons during their toddler and preschool years. Her books, “Be A Better You” and “Learn With Us! Lucky Ladybug And Friends!” is available in all stores, and her third book of the series will be released in early 2023. Visit https://www.LuckyLadybug.World here.Margo developed Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ app with over a hundred ASMR meditations and lullabies, music and sounds to help people calm their thoughts and relieve stress, anxiety and insomnia so they can drift into a deep relaxing sleep. Peaceful Sleep Journeys™️ is available on iOS and google play stores. Click here to download the app: https://www.peacefulsleepjourneys.com Get to know Margo Joy through her music, words, books and messages. “Chanukah Lights” will leave your heart radiating with love for God and your soul uplifted with faith, joy, healing, enlightenment and prayer. Learn more through her record label, Ave Maria Records™️ here. “Chanukah Lights” is available in all music stores: Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, MediaNet, Boomplay, Deezer, Instagram/Facebook, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, ClaroMusica, iTunes, KKBox, NetEase, Qobuz, Pandora, Saavn, Shazam, Spotify, Tencent, Tidal, TikTok/Resso, TouchTunes (beta), Triller (beta), Soundtrack by Twitch, and Yandex Music (beta)

Hanukkah Songs And Videos