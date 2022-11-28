Ceramic Armor Market worth $2,170 Million by 2020 at a growth rate of 7.44% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ceramic Armor Market Drivers Military End-User Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ceramic Armor Market size is estimated to be $2,170million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ceramic armor are used for the containment of blast fragments and prevention of bullet penetration in defense industry. The most common ceramic materials used for armor application includes alumina, boron carbide, silicon carbide and titanium diboride. The growing demand of lightweight protection materials in defense and military sector coupled with the increasing government spending in military & defense are some of the key factor contributing to its market growth. For instance, in February 2021, US Government accountability office stated that, the Defense spending amounted to $714 billion in financial year 2020 and is expected to increase to $733 billion in financial year 2021. Moreover, the worldwide aerospace and military industry grew by 6.7 percent year over year in 2019, according to data from the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA). The need for protective armors, particularly ceramic armor, is increasing as a result of the significant increase in this industry in many countries throughout the world. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Ceramic Metal Composite segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the increasing usage of ceramic metal composite among various end-use industry such as defense, aerospace and others.

2. Defense Armor segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the growing demand of ceramics armor in defense owing to its ability to stop rifle bullets owing to its impressive strength and hardness are some of the key factors contributing to its segmental growth.

3. North America dominated the Ceramic Armor Market in 2020 owing to the presence of key players in the region coupled with various government supportive policies.

4. The growing usage of ceramic armor in military & defense is estimated to foster its market growth in the future.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Alumina, is projected to witness growth at fastest CAGR of 7.84% in forecast period 2021-2026. The world has altered dramatically. Military and security forces around the world have had to adjust to new domestic and international terror threats, as well as a faster pace of combat deployments in hostile terrain.

2. Body Armor segment, is projected to witness growth at CAGR of 7.58% in forecast period 2021-2026. Body armors are majorly employed in law enforcement applications. Law enforcement professionals require lightweight, high-performance, affordable body armor that provides protection from ballistic threats.

3. North America dominated the Ceramic Armor Market in 2020 owing to the presence of key players in the region coupled with various government supportive policies. For instance, United States Department of Labor, encourages states to develop and operate their own safety and health programs that may have different standards from OHSA’s standards, but are determined to be at least as effective.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ceramic Armor industry are -

1. Avon Protection (Ceradyne Inc.,)

2. Ceramtec

3. Coorstek Inc.

4. Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

5. Kdh Defense Systems Inc.

