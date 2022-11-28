RE: ROAD CLOSURE; I 89 SB MM 111.8 FAIRFAX

UPDATE –

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-89 SB in the area of MM 111.8 in Fairfax, VT IS OPEN TO ONE LANE AT THIS MOMENT.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

I-89 SB in the area of MM 111.8 in Fairfax, VT will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

