Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 500 block of M Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the 500 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and brandished a knife. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.