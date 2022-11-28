Submit Release
State Police On Scene Of Plane Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GAITHERSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway.

The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane.  The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Rockville Barrack were dispatched to the report of a plane crash located about four miles northwest of the Montgomery County Airpark in the area of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive.  Arriving troopers found the plane suspended in the air, entangled in a power line tower.

Maryland State Police from the College Park and Rockville Barracks are on the scene along with emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County. Personnel from the Potomac Electric Power Company are also on scene.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also responded. They will conduct investigations into how and why the crash occurred. Further information about the crash will come fromfederal investigators.

The Federal Aviation Administration has an aircraft restriction in place while rescue efforts are active ongoing. Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road remains closed.  Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are on the scene assisting with the road closures.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

 

