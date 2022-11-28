Business Strategist Sacha Walton Is The First Business Owner In Her Family And Is Breaking Barriers As A Mompreneur
Embracing her story of various challenges has led this dynamic woman to encourage many entrepreneurs in any industry with a message of perseverance.
I believe that the true success of a business is not only found in its profitability, but longevity is the key result of sustainability”MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacha Walton is the first business owner in her family and she is breaking barriers as a mompreneur. As the founder of SWI Management Group, Sacha has been a business owner for 20 years. Being a single mother and starting a business while working a 9-5 wasn't easy, however; creating a legacy for her daughter was the driving force. As a groundbreaking founder, Sacha loves seeing plans go from an idea to execution. For this reason, Sacha started an event production company. With a business background, it was easier for her to help other entrepreneurs develop their ventures.
In this interview, Sacha who is known for her successful business strategies will delve more into the impact of creating a strong personal brand and how it helps her gain trust, recognition, and authority while impacting business owners with her strategy.
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?
Sacha Walton: Absolutely! Believe it or not, the most interesting thing that has happened to me was the 2020 pandemic. In fact, what I once saw as a challenge became a launching pad for me. The event industry was hit really hard by the impact of the pandemic. The heart of my business was shut down, leaving me with tough decisions. Ironically, during that time, I found more of myself and how important it is to manage your mental well-being as an entrepreneur. The pandemic caused me to refocus and reassess my business, life, and it illuminated the comfort zone that I needed to come out of.
In a way, I'm thankful for what happened because it shifted my business model. I relaunched my business with a personal brand as a business strategist, thought leader, and international speaker. On my groundbreaking platform According to 2 Sacha Podcast is where I give back to other entrepreneurs' visibility to increase their brands. I have written 2 books, the most recent is The Ugly Truth About Entrepreneurship: Keys to Managing Mental Wellness. I am traveling the world for business now. The pandemic rebirth me into a prominent voice on entrepreneurship and well-being. I am blazing the narrative of entrepreneurship and helping entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses while managing their mental wellness.
LZ: Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?
SW: The funniest mistake I made when I started was not documenting my events with videos and images. I shake my head at myself every time I forget to. I learned that it was important to get images from a video because it created the historical line of your business.
LZ: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful for who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
SW: You know it is important to have great people in your life when you are achieving the success you desire. My daughter, who is 26, has been the person to keep me pushing toward my goals. But, she's not the only one. The special man in my life has been the one pushing me forward in my new business world. It has been his support, ideas, and help in managing tasks with me that reshaped who I am today. We met during the pandemic. I was at a standstill, not knowing what to do with my business because of what happened during the pandemic. Throwing in the towel seemed to be the better option at that time. He encouraged me to start my podcast and relaunch my business. Because of his zeal to see me blossom, I felt energized once again to show up as the highest version of myself. I believe people come into your life at the right time for a specific purpose. As I sit by the beach in the Dominican Republic, having this interview, I can only think of how I would have missed this amazing life I'm in now if he didn't push me. I am truly grateful.
LZ: Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?
SW: This is a wonderful question. I believe the primary reason that holds women back from founding companies is a mindset. Some women stand in their own way of greatness due to fear, procrastination, limited belief, lack of confidence, and doubt. The list is long for many. There are numerous programs, grants, and organizations making a push to invest in women-owned businesses; the opportunities are limitless. However, if women aren't ready within themselves, the company in their hearts will not become the tangible experience they desire. Now, I will add that there might be other contributing factors based on the industry, such as one that is dominated by men. In this case, women have to own their superpower(s) and become disruptors. You have to position yourself to win. Getting out of your own way is the key to starting the process of planning and creating a company.
Today, Sacha personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others to do the same with her personal brand. As a business strategist, she helps and empowers entrepreneurs, primarily women, and creative entrepreneurs, to build sustainable businesses while managing mental wellness. Sacha partners with ZavoMedia PR Group, a global PR agency headquartered in NYC that firmly supports her vision of working with entrepreneurs to create strategic planning and development while managing mental wellness.
