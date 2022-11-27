PM urges HCM City to accelerate important wastewater, road projects in inspection trip

VIETNAM, November 27 -

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday inspected major infrastructure projects in HCM City as part of his visit to the southeastern region to implement the Government’s action programme on regional development.

The projects under scrutiny during this trip were the expansion of the Bình Hưng wastewater treatment plan, Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway and the expansion of National Road 50 which will form part of the city’s Ring Road No 3.

Accompanying him on the trip were Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng, Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan, senior officials from Ministry of Planning and Investment and Ministry of Finance, and the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, along with Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi and Secretary of HCM City People’s Council Nguyễn Văn Nên.

The Bình Hưng plant expansion in Bình Chánh District will significantly increase its capacity from 141,000cu.m a day to 469,000cu.m a day, handling wastewater from two million people in the six urban districts of the southern metropolis and address pollution in the Tàu Hũ, Bến Nghé, Đôi and Tẻ channels.

The project, with a total investment of VNĐ2 trillion (US$80 million) in which the ODA capital accounts for 90 per cent of this amount, is carried out by international contractors. 98 per cent of the project has been completed, and the plant is expected to officially operate in April next year.

Once operational, Bình Hưng wastewater treatment plant will be among the five biggest in Southeast Asia.

After hearing the reports, PM Chính asked HCM City to review all standing issues that may slow down the project, and focused on making sure that no untreated wastewater will be released into the environment, and that the treated wastewater will have no smell or mud left behind.

Besides, the city is also urged to invest in the most modern technology to improve the efficiency of water treatment, and enhance the level of automation to reduce factory workers.

Difficulties or problems should be immediately reported to the competent authorities, including matters falling under the Government's authority, said PM Chính.

The Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway has a length of 57.8km, with a total investment of over VNĐ31 trillion ($1.3 billion) – most of which is from loans. The project commenced in 2014, but it is facing legal problems, including the allocation of capital.

The project of upgrading and expanding National Highway 50 in Bình Chánh District, has a total length of 6.92km, with investment of more than VNĐ1.498 trillion ($60 million) sourced from State budget and local budget.

The implementation duration is scheduled to be from 2022 to 2024, with clearance for the project being carried out.

PM Chính said these two projects are important for socio-economic development not only in HCM City but also other provinces in the region, so they need to be modern and synchronously invested.

The Government leader asked relevant authorities to cooperate to handle arising problems.

In addition, PM Chính noted that investment in projects should reduce intermediaries and administrative procedures, avoid cutting up the project into too many subcomponents with too many subcontractors which may affect the progress and quality of the works.

For the site clearance issues, PM Chính urged HCM City to ensure arrangements for people and households who have to relocate, with new living quality at least equal or higher than their previous residences.

Along with speeding up site clearance, the city needs to implement other parts of the project in parallel, such as investment procedures, capital arrangement, contractor selection, etc., so that the project can be deployed on schedule.— VNS