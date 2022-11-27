Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,344 in the last 365 days.

Pinuno bill pushes to institutionalize a Drug Overdose Reporting and Awareness system

PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release
November 22, 2022

PINUNO BILL PUSHES TO INSTITUTIONALIZE A DRUG OVERDOSE REPORTING AND AWARENESS SYSTEM

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed SB No. 1498 which seeks to create a "Drug Overdose Reporting and Awareness system," wherein the Secretary of Health will be required to publish bi-annually findings on nationwide drug overdose trends that reviews overdose death rates and other information to ascertain changes in the cause and rates of fatal drug overdoses.

Lapid believes that once this necessary information is gathered, it will lead to formulation of proper strategies to be undertaken to effectively address the issue of drug overdose.

"Aksidente man o sinadya ang drug overdose, naniniwala akong kaya pang agapan ang side effects nito at ang peligro sa buhay na maaaring idulot ng drug overdose. Mahalagang makapagbigay lamang ang mga responsable sangay ng gobyerno gaya ng DOH ng mga importanteng impormasyon gaya ng emergency services na pwede gawin sa mga makakaranas ng drug overdose. Ang drug overdose ay hindi dapat ipagsawalang bahala dahil may ilan na rin tayong mga kababayan na pumanaw dahil dito kaya isinusulong ko ang sapat na kaalaman kaugnay nito," Lapid explained.

The report that will be given by the DOH chief shall provide information on interventions that would be effective in reducing the rate of drug overdose. The report shall include, at a minimum the following information:

- Trends in drug overdose deaths;
- Trends in emergency room utilization for the treatment of drug overdose;
- Trends in utilization of pre-hospital and emergency services and the cost of emergency services utilization for drug overdose;
- Suggested improvements in data collection; and
- A description of education efforts and other interventions that would be effective in reducing the rate of drug overdose.

The Health Secretary shall also provide an annual advisory to the municipal, city and provincial official about the following information:

- The prevalence of drug overdose incidents;
- Trends in drug overdose incidents; and
- Best practices and strategies for addressing drug overdose in their jurisdiction.

The bill also states that in case death is caused by drug overdose, such information shall be reported by the examining physician or the person who supplies information for the death certificate, including any related or specific information concerning the drug or drugs responsible for the death.

Meanwhile, the measure assures that the information and data collected shall be processed in compliance with R.A. No. 10172 or the "Data Privacy Act of 2012."

"Mahalaga ang buhay ng bawat isa sa atin kaya anumang paraan para mapangalagaan at maprotektahan ang buhay ng ating mamamayan ay dapat na isulong. Mahalaga na makita ng publiko ang datos kaugnay nito at ano ang pwede nilang gawin sakaling sila o ang mahal nila sa buhay ay makaranas ng drug overdose. Ang pagbibigay ng tamang impormasyon sa ating mga kababayan ay malakas na sandata para maprotektahan tayo sa masamang epekto ng drug overdose," Lapid added.

More importantly, the bill states that it shall be unlawful for a parent, spouse, child, sibling, guardian, hospital, health care facility and attending physician to knowingly withhold, fail to disclose, or falsify any information relating to the incident of drug overdose, information concerning the drug or drugs responsible for the death, and other information relating to the death caused by drug overdose.

You just read:

Pinuno bill pushes to institutionalize a Drug Overdose Reporting and Awareness system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.