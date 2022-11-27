PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 22, 2022 PINUNO BILL PUSHES TO INSTITUTIONALIZE A DRUG OVERDOSE REPORTING AND AWARENESS SYSTEM PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed SB No. 1498 which seeks to create a "Drug Overdose Reporting and Awareness system," wherein the Secretary of Health will be required to publish bi-annually findings on nationwide drug overdose trends that reviews overdose death rates and other information to ascertain changes in the cause and rates of fatal drug overdoses. Lapid believes that once this necessary information is gathered, it will lead to formulation of proper strategies to be undertaken to effectively address the issue of drug overdose. "Aksidente man o sinadya ang drug overdose, naniniwala akong kaya pang agapan ang side effects nito at ang peligro sa buhay na maaaring idulot ng drug overdose. Mahalagang makapagbigay lamang ang mga responsable sangay ng gobyerno gaya ng DOH ng mga importanteng impormasyon gaya ng emergency services na pwede gawin sa mga makakaranas ng drug overdose. Ang drug overdose ay hindi dapat ipagsawalang bahala dahil may ilan na rin tayong mga kababayan na pumanaw dahil dito kaya isinusulong ko ang sapat na kaalaman kaugnay nito," Lapid explained. The report that will be given by the DOH chief shall provide information on interventions that would be effective in reducing the rate of drug overdose. The report shall include, at a minimum the following information: - Trends in drug overdose deaths;

- Trends in emergency room utilization for the treatment of drug overdose;

- Trends in utilization of pre-hospital and emergency services and the cost of emergency services utilization for drug overdose;

- Suggested improvements in data collection; and

- A description of education efforts and other interventions that would be effective in reducing the rate of drug overdose. The Health Secretary shall also provide an annual advisory to the municipal, city and provincial official about the following information: - The prevalence of drug overdose incidents;

- Trends in drug overdose incidents; and

- Best practices and strategies for addressing drug overdose in their jurisdiction. The bill also states that in case death is caused by drug overdose, such information shall be reported by the examining physician or the person who supplies information for the death certificate, including any related or specific information concerning the drug or drugs responsible for the death. Meanwhile, the measure assures that the information and data collected shall be processed in compliance with R.A. No. 10172 or the "Data Privacy Act of 2012." "Mahalaga ang buhay ng bawat isa sa atin kaya anumang paraan para mapangalagaan at maprotektahan ang buhay ng ating mamamayan ay dapat na isulong. Mahalaga na makita ng publiko ang datos kaugnay nito at ano ang pwede nilang gawin sakaling sila o ang mahal nila sa buhay ay makaranas ng drug overdose. Ang pagbibigay ng tamang impormasyon sa ating mga kababayan ay malakas na sandata para maprotektahan tayo sa masamang epekto ng drug overdose," Lapid added. More importantly, the bill states that it shall be unlawful for a parent, spouse, child, sibling, guardian, hospital, health care facility and attending physician to knowingly withhold, fail to disclose, or falsify any information relating to the incident of drug overdose, information concerning the drug or drugs responsible for the death, and other information relating to the death caused by drug overdose.