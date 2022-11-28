Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,654 in the last 365 days.

525 MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM 6 STATES TO DEMONSTRATE LEADERSHIP ROBOTICS SKILLS

Denver BEST Robotics

Denver BEST Robotics Regional

BEST Robotics 30th

BEST Robotics 30th Season

Teamwork is Always BEST

Teamwork is Always BEST

Denver BEST ROBOTICS Championship - Colorado School of Mines

Inspiring experience to invite the best teams to Mines for the first year. Creating, where 150 years of talent is invested in innovation, enabling BEST Robotics to be here at Colorado School of Mines.”
— Michael Steiner, BEST Executive Director
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- How can robots help address our global supply chain challenges? About 525 middle and high school students from six states will show off their robotic solutions on Dec. 3, and 4 at the Denver BEST Robotics Regional Championship hosted at Colorado School of Mines.

A total of 24 teams representing middle and high schools from eight competitions in six states will convene at Mines for the regional championship, along with their teachers, mentors, friends, and families.

This year's competition theme is Made2Order, with each team challenged to design a robot that controls another robot to accomplish order fulfillment in a warehouse environment within three minutes.

In addition to the robot competition, some teams will bring exhibits that show a visual story of their robot and team. Students will showcase their team's brand identity and what they have learned from the competition.

Who:
Denver BEST Robotics Representatives
Students pursuing STEM interests
Parents and fans of STEM Students from 6 states

What:
Denver BEST Robotics Regional Championship

When:
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Where:
Lockridge Arena
Colorado School of Mines
1651 Elm St., Golden, CO 80401

BEST Robotics wishes to extend appreciation to our Supporting Partner Sponsor - the Colorado School of Mines, and our Contributing Partner Sponsors - Premium Martial Arts-Arapahoe and Western Colorado University.

If you have questions about BEST, please get in touch with Mr. Michael Steiner, the Executive Director, at Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org 412-4994790

Paul Lutes, BEST Robotics Inc, Board President

Sofia Mirza
BEST Media and Marketing
Sofia.Mirza@bestinc.org

About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program to middle and high school students via a robotics competition. BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.

Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 38 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving 800 schools and 25,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.

About Denver BEST Regional Championship
In 2022 Denver BEST is hosting the fifth BEST Robotics Denver Regional Championship at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. In an exciting Championship weekend, this two-day event will host the best teams from 8 local competitions from Colorado, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.

Michael Steiner
BEST Robotics Inc
+1 412-499-4790
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

BEST Robotics + Mines 2022

You just read:

525 MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM 6 STATES TO DEMONSTRATE LEADERSHIP ROBOTICS SKILLS

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.