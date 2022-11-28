525 MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM 6 STATES TO DEMONSTRATE LEADERSHIP ROBOTICS SKILLS
Denver BEST ROBOTICS Championship - Colorado School of Mines
Inspiring experience to invite the best teams to Mines for the first year. Creating, where 150 years of talent is invested in innovation, enabling BEST Robotics to be here at Colorado School of Mines.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- How can robots help address our global supply chain challenges? About 525 middle and high school students from six states will show off their robotic solutions on Dec. 3, and 4 at the Denver BEST Robotics Regional Championship hosted at Colorado School of Mines.
— Michael Steiner, BEST Executive Director
A total of 24 teams representing middle and high schools from eight competitions in six states will convene at Mines for the regional championship, along with their teachers, mentors, friends, and families.
This year's competition theme is Made2Order, with each team challenged to design a robot that controls another robot to accomplish order fulfillment in a warehouse environment within three minutes.
In addition to the robot competition, some teams will bring exhibits that show a visual story of their robot and team. Students will showcase their team's brand identity and what they have learned from the competition.
Who:
Denver BEST Robotics Representatives
Students pursuing STEM interests
Parents and fans of STEM Students from 6 states
What:
Denver BEST Robotics Regional Championship
When:
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Where:
Lockridge Arena
Colorado School of Mines
1651 Elm St., Golden, CO 80401
BEST Robotics wishes to extend appreciation to our Supporting Partner Sponsor - the Colorado School of Mines, and our Contributing Partner Sponsors - Premium Martial Arts-Arapahoe and Western Colorado University.
If you have questions about BEST, please get in touch with Mr. Michael Steiner, the Executive Director, at Michael.Steiner@bestinc.org 412-4994790
Paul Lutes, BEST Robotics Inc, Board President
Sofia Mirza
BEST Media and Marketing
Sofia.Mirza@bestinc.org
About BEST Robotics
BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program to middle and high school students via a robotics competition. BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.
Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 38 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving 800 schools and 25,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.
About Denver BEST Regional Championship
In 2022 Denver BEST is hosting the fifth BEST Robotics Denver Regional Championship at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. In an exciting Championship weekend, this two-day event will host the best teams from 8 local competitions from Colorado, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota.
Michael Steiner
BEST Robotics Inc
+1 412-499-4790
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BEST Robotics + Mines 2022