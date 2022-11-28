United States Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith Visits Mexico

U.S. Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith will travel to Mexico City for the second UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination on November 27. Special Representative Cormier Smith will participate in a series of panel discussions focused on this year’s theme, “The Road towards a Rights-based Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Forum highlights include an opening ministerial roundtable titled, “Building the UNESCO Roadmap.” The forum will provide a platform to relevant public, private, and civil society actors currently championing effective strategies against racism and discrimination. Panel discussions will center on how key stakeholders can comprehensively tackle the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on racial and ethnic minorities and marginalized communities globally.

The United States is unequivocally committed to addressing racial discrimination, inequity, xenophobia, and intolerance of all forms both within our own borders and around the world. We strive to promote respect for the rights of individuals who are oppressed due to their race or ethnicity, and create a more just, inclusive, and equitable world where all people have the opportunity to live up to their fullest potential.

To learn more about Special Representative Cormier Smith’s mandate and work, follow @US_SRREJ on Twitter. For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.