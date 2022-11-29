Legacy Book Press LLC releases newest novel, The New-Old Women's Quaker Club

The New-Old Women's Quaker Club cover photo Susan McCracken author photo The personal story publisher.

Legacy Books Press LLC is proud to announce our latest novel, The New-Old Quaker Women's Club by Susan McCracken. In this story, Beth Smith sits in open worship at her meeting and meditates on Micah 6:8, "And what doth God require of thee but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God." The still, small voice moves her to start the New-Old Quaker Women's Club in order to determine how she can do just that. Through the club, Beth and her friends, Sylvia, Lois, and Nancy, learn about Quaker women who followed the leading of the spirit to make the world a better place, gleaning ideas for ways they can do the same in the modern world. Along the way, the women recall challenges from their pasts and new possibilities for their futures and aging parents and experiencing the joy and hope of new love once more. But can the women accomplish what they set out to do, beat the odds, and learn from their predecessors how to "be the church" in the world?

The inspiration behind this novel comes from the histories of the Quaker faith. Susan reflects on this when she says, "Writing this novel was a way to share a little of my history with the Society of Friends (Quakers) while also looking ahead to what might be a paradigm shift in the purpose of our faith. I knew there were many Quaker women down through the centuries who made a huge difference in the shifting of societal norms including slavery, voting rights for all, especially negroes and women, and equality. It was so eye-opening for me to read about the fortitude and never give up attitudes of these women who were determined to make needed societal changes."

When it comes to the development of her thought process while writing, she goes on to say that she has, "...often wondered why so many of our Friends’ Meetings (aka churches) seem to have gotten away from the original testimonies that are the foundations of our faith: Simplicity, Peace, Integrity, Community, Equality, and Stewardship. As I began thinking about this novel, I knew I wanted to remind the readers of the ways we are called to integrate these faith actions into our everyday lives. I would like to think that we Quaker women (and men) of today can still work to support the causes of justice, equality, and peace to ‘be the church’ in our communities, not just a congregation that meets for an hour or two on Sundays. Having four 70-year-old women learn about these ancestral Quaker women and their efforts to facilitate change and discover ways they might also be change agents was the underlying theme of the book."

In light of her goals for her novel, Susan also reflects on her characters and the impact they may have on readers, "The four retired women protagonists in the novel become close friends as they share their past and current personal and family challenges, and their growing desires to ‘be the church’ much like the Quaker women’s lives shared in the novel. Their growing desire to move away from the evangelistic emphasis found in a lot of programmed Friends’ Meetings today and toward actions grounded in the ancient Quaker testimonies becomes the impetus for them to consider ways they can work to improve life in their communities and beyond. In return, this, then, can inspire many of us Quakers today to focus on actions that might bring a little of heaven on earth."

Susan McCracken has published four historical fiction novels based on Quakers settling in Iowa in the 1800s: For the Love of a Friend, For the Gift of a Friend, For the Call of a Friend, and For the Blessing of a Friend. She is retired now from her education career and as a part-time pastor, and has been blessed with a loving family and eight wonderful grandchildren.

Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. The New Old-Women's Quaker Club is its 21st publication, with at least fifteen more already in production for release in 2022 and 2023. Learn more about LBP here. Purchase the book on Amazon here.