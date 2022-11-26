Telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron

TAJIKISTAN, November 26 - Today, on the initiative of the French side, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Leader of the Nation expressed his satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and France over 30 years of diplomatic relations, and emphasized the importance of taking further joint measures for the consistent implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries during the high-level negotiations in Paris in 2021.

During the conversation, the sides paid special attention to pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, including regional security and joint combatting of modern threats and challenges - terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other cross-border organized crime.

In this context, the issue of Afghanistan was in the center of attention of the parties. A detailed exchange of views was held on the military-political and socio-economic situation of Afghanistan and its development prospects. The Presidents emphasized the need to develop common positions and take coordinated measures of the international community to facilitate the process of moving this country to the path of peace and stability as the main condition for ensuring the security of the region.

At the end of the conversation, the Presidents expressed their satisfaction with the current level of friendship and partnership between the two countries.