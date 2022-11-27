Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Size 2022, Industry Saturation, Share, Trends, Market Modification, and Expansion & Revolution Forecast till 2022 to 2032 : Quince Market Insights

Flow Imaging Microscopy/ Dynamic Image Analysis Market reach USD 48.61 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.34 % over the forecast period

The method of flow imaging microscopy, sometimes referred to as dynamic imaging, is used to examine the size distribution, roughness, form, symmetry, and colour of particles inside materials that are invisible to the human eye. In the study of innovative micro- and nanomaterials, notably in the realm of biotechnology, this technique is often utilised. Particle imaging is a useful analytical tool for scientists and businesses that have made significant investments in the creation of micro and nanomaterials. As a result, there is a rising need for imaging methods that are quicker, more effective, and dynamic, which is boosting the market for flow imaging microscopy.

A technique for analysing protein particles that was originally created a few years ago and has slowly gained in relevance ever since is referred to as "flow imaging microscopy." Flow imaging microscopy (FIM) is an essential method for the identification, categorization, and quantification of subvisible particles for a variety of applications. An ultra-high precision computer-controlled syringe pump is used to pull the fluid sample using a flow cell that is perpendicular to the optical path. Using an optical device akin to a microscope, real-time photographs of the fluid particles flowing through the flow cell are captured. Two channels of fluorescence data can be accepted by optional electronics for each particle. Protein particles performed exceptionally well on this device, showing that the formulation's refractive index had risen. Furthermore, the most popular techniques for creating particle size distribution include dynamic image analysis, sieve analysis, and static laser light scattering. Each approach has a certain size range where subdivision takes place.

Rising nanotechnology research activities have a significant impact on the worldwide flow imaging microscopy industry and dynamic image analysis market. Additionally, throughout the projected period, increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments are anticipated to fuel market expansion. To keep up with the escalating needs of the healthcare sector, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively investing in research. Adoption of lab automation will also be influenced by partnerships between pharmaceutical corporations and healthcare stakeholders for R&D into treatments. Overproduction is therefore anticipated to fuel demand in the flow imaging microscopy industry. The targeted market is expanding due to strict regulatory standards for product quality across all sectors in the world.

However, over the projection period, technical constraints are anticipated to be the main factor restricting this market's growth. Particle size is constrained to the depth of the flow cell, which is a fundamental drawback of flow imaging microscopy. A single magnification/flow cell depth combination may therefore only depict particles that fall within a particular range. The number of small and medium-sized companies that offer specialised technology is also substantial. Particularly SMEs are finding it challenging to advertise and distribute instruments because of financial restrictions. Their income and ability to stay in the market might suffer as a result. Flow imaging microscopy is therefore challenging. Nevertheless, emerging markets are anticipated to present sizable growth potential for the producers and distributors of flow imaging microscope products during the course of the projected period.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

Numerous different sectors have been impacted by the new coronavirus. Evidently, there would be a significant negative impact on total growth across all sectors, particularly in areas where the virus is more widespread, including the United States, Europe, and China.

The industries most negatively impacted by climate change include oil and petroleum, mining, and aviation, whereas the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors are using the situation to reach and serve as many patients and medical professionals as possible. Long-term market flow imaging microscopy is harmed as a result.

Market Segmentation

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis, By Type: -

Small Biomolecules

Using imaging methods greatly simplifies the process of fully comprehending biological processes. Although imaging techniques for biomacromolecules like protein and nucleic acids have been around for a while, there aren't many available for tiny biomolecules, which are equally significant players in biological processes. Recent developments have created new opportunities for noninvasive imaging of tiny biomolecules in live cells, tissues, and animals, including microscopy and customised vibrational tags.

Nanofibers

Nanofibers are composed of synthetic, natural, or a combination of synthetic and natural materials that act as environmental and physical signals to promote the growth and development of tissue. Synthetic polymeric fibre scaffolds offer a more controlled system than natural materials, both mechanically and chemically.

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis, By Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion)

Wet dispersion and dry dispersion are the two main categories that the market is split into depending on sample dispersion. Samples from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are disseminated broadly in a liquid media. Due to the rising usage of nanotechnology in the food and beverage sectors, the wet dispersion category has the biggest market share. Wet dispersion analysis is extensively employed, and the wet dispersion market is expanding as a result of variables such the relative ease of dispersion in liquid media.

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis, By End Users: -

The major end-users of flow imaging microscopy are anticipated to be biotechnology firms, and this market is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR over the course of the projection period. The enormous influence of particle sizes on the safety and efficacy of biologics is responsible for the segment's growth in demand for flow imaging microscopy. This end-user segment's market expansion was assisted over the projected period by elements such the creation of innovative therapeutics to meet unmet requirements, improved access to medications, and government programmes to promote biotechnology research in developing areas. Additionally, the biotechnology sector does biologic particle analysis during formulation development and manufacture.

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis, By Region: -

The United States was the region with the biggest revenue share contributor in 2020, contributing 33.7% of the worldwide market's revenue. Some of the important drivers driving revenue growth in this area include increased healthcare industry investment, rising use of modern laboratory procedures, and a strong presence of leading market competitors.

The second-largest revenue share in the worldwide market in 2020 was in Europe. Two major reasons that are anticipated to propel market expansion in the upcoming years are the rapid infrastructure development of research facilities and the increased focus on medication development. When compared to other geographical markets in the worldwide industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest revenue growth rate during the projected period. One of the main variables influencing revenue growth in this region is the expanding use of nanotechnology and the adoption of government laws to enhance the quality of finished goods in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Recent Developments in the Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market

In 2021, Porotech GmbH (Germany), which sells Microtrac MRB as well as devices for estimating particle and porosity, was bought by VERDER logical GmbH and Co.KG (Germany). In order to further its particle portrayal instrument innovation, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (US) purchased MANTA Instruments, Inc (US) in 2020.

In 2020, ATS Scientific (Canada) and MICROTRAC MRB (US) inked a distribution agreement under which ATS would serve as MICROTRAC's service provider in Canada.

In 2020, Porotech GmbH (Germany), a Microtrac MRB reseller that creates and markets particle and porosity testing equipment, was purchased by VERDER scientific GmbH & Co.KG (Germany).

To advance the technology of its particle characterisation instruments, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated (US) bought MANTA Instruments, Inc (US) in 2019.

In 2019, Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) and Earle A. Chiles Research Institute (Providence) signed a contract (US). The collaboration will focus on the development of tools for personalised cancer immunotherapeutics using mass spectrometry technology.

A co-marketing agreement was formed in 2018 between Waters Corporation (US) and Malvern Panalytical (UK). As a result of this arrangement, both businesses will sell the polymer characterisation product line.

What Does This Report Provide?

This report provides a detailed understanding of the global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis market from qualitative and quantitative perspectives during the forecast period. The major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis market have been covered in the report.

Major Companies: In this report, the major companies studied are Bio-Techne (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Microtrac MRB (Germany), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Fritsch (Germany), Haver & Boecker (Germany), Spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), Bettersize Instruments (China), and Occhio (Germany).

Market Segmentation:

Objectives of this Report:

On a regional and worldwide scale, estimate the market size for Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis market.

To provide a competitive scenario for the Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis market with major developments observed by the key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis market with their potential growth during the forecast period.

