Cyber Monday Exercise Bike Deals (2022): Top Spin Bike, Stationary Bike & More Sales Reported by Consumer Articles

Compare the best exercise bike deals for Cyber Monday, together with the latest NordicTrack, Bowflex, and Equinox stationary bike and spin bike discounts.
Best Exercise Bike Deals:
Save up to $1,000 on the Equinox+ SoulCycle at-home bike (EquinoxPlus.com)
Save up to $200 on NordicTrack commercial studio bikes, recumbent bikes and upright bikes (NordicTrack.com)
Save up to $500 on Bowflex indoor exercise bikes (Bowflex.com)
Exercise bikes provide a high-intensity yet low-impact workout to help users burn calories, lose weight and improve their cardio. Spin bikes or indoor cycles resemble outdoor bikes more, so riders lean forward and get more intensive workouts with the help of additional resistance. In comparison, stationary bikes have a less aggressive upright riding position. Top exercise bike brands include NordicTrack, Equinox+, ProForm, Schwinn, Bowflex, Life Fitness and Horizon Fitness.
