Global Dairy Farmers host South America Dairy Congress in Brazil and Argentina
Future of dairy farming takes center stage. 30 dairy experts gather in Brazil and Argentina sharing insights, knowledges and experiences in the dairy industry
Sharing knowledge among dairy professionals is key to stay on top of the developments of the highly dynamic environment of agriculture that are impacting the dairy industry
— Ad van Velde - president
The future of dairy farming takes center stage, as dairy experts gather in Brazil and Argentina Nov. 27-Dec 4
Members and invited experts from more than 10 countries will gather in Brazil and Argentina Nov 27-Dec 4, as Global Dairy Farmers, the international network of leading dairy farmers and industry partners hosts its first South America Dairy Congress. Some 50 world-leading dairy experts are registered to participate in the symposium to share their insights, knowledge and experiences on dairy farming and its wide-ranging implications for animal wellness, performance and profitability. “Sharing knowledge among dairy professionals is key to stay on top of the developments of the highly dynamic environment of agriculture that are impacting the dairy industry” says Ad van Velde, President of GDF. “To expedite and streamline this process, we’re bringing together leading dairy experts to discuss these issues and to network and share information on this topic.”
The symposium’s theme is “Your Future Dairy Strategy” The event has been many months in the making, and serves as a stepping stone for future congresses that GDF is organizing around the world. As the leading network in the dairy industry, GDF is committed to delivering the resources, contacts and educational tools needed to help ist members improve the performance and profitability of their operations.
About Global Dairy Farmers
It is the mission of Global Dairy Farmers to connect forward-thinking dairy farmers of high calibre and dairy related stakeholders from around the globe. We exchange newest ideas, knowledge, feedback and experience, find solutions and utilize business opportunities. Today, the network members in 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://globaldairyfarmers.com.
