Skills4Life provides hunting opportunities for Combat-Wounded Veterans-Maine Moose Hunt and La Fonda Ranch Dove Hunt
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skills4Life is one of the core programs provided by Military Warriors Support Foundation. The goal is to deliver activities for combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their participation provides a chance to connect with other heroes and become involved in peer mentorship, the backbone of Skills4Life. The events range from golf outings, hunting, fishing, sporting, and family-oriented activities. Recently Skills4Life held two fantastic events. A Maine Moose Hunt was held on September 12th-19th, and on September 22nd-25th, combat-wounded veterans had the opportunity to participate in a dove hunt.
The 2022 Maine Moose Hunt was another amazing event for our nation’s Heroes. Everyone at Smoldering Lake Outfitters was top-notch, the food was excellent, and the staff went above and beyond to make our Heroes feel welcomed.
During the hunt, Heroes were guided by some of Maine’s finest game wardens from across the state. This hunt is a depredation hunt to keep the moose out of the broccoli crops that are harvested fresh daily. The program has proven to be effective, and Skills4Life was privileged to support the local farmers.
Two of the four Heroes were able to fill their tags. Joe Guerrero got a young bull on the first evening hunt at sunset. Joe tagged the moose and sent it to the processor. Hero Brian Bentley filled his tag on a monster bull two mornings later! The biggest they had seen in the area in quite a while. Unfortunately, not all the Heroes in attendance could get their sights on a moose. It was no surprise when the Heroes, who were lucky enough to tag out, shared their moose meat with the others. In the end, each Hero brought home plenty of meat to fill their freezers.
Also, this year, Skills4Life was honored to return to the La Fonda Ranch from September 22-25th. Sysco was generous and donated all the food for the hunt, so our Heroes had great meals! There’s always plenty to do there, from fishing in the pond, shooting at the range or hunting dove in the fields. Every Hero had an awesome time with plenty of birds flying; they were able to limit out every day. They even received some lessons in long-range shooting. As always, Skills4Life is already looking forward to going back next year.
La Fonda Ranch is a playground for the outdoorsman. All the Heroes and other veterans joined in on the camaraderie. The facilities are top notch with beautifully decorated rooms and lodge. If you’ve been there once, you’ll want to go back.
For more information on Skills4Life or Military Warriors Support Foundation, please visit https://militarywarriors.org/
Stacey McCaleb
The 2022 Maine Moose Hunt was another amazing event for our nation’s Heroes. Everyone at Smoldering Lake Outfitters was top-notch, the food was excellent, and the staff went above and beyond to make our Heroes feel welcomed.
During the hunt, Heroes were guided by some of Maine’s finest game wardens from across the state. This hunt is a depredation hunt to keep the moose out of the broccoli crops that are harvested fresh daily. The program has proven to be effective, and Skills4Life was privileged to support the local farmers.
Two of the four Heroes were able to fill their tags. Joe Guerrero got a young bull on the first evening hunt at sunset. Joe tagged the moose and sent it to the processor. Hero Brian Bentley filled his tag on a monster bull two mornings later! The biggest they had seen in the area in quite a while. Unfortunately, not all the Heroes in attendance could get their sights on a moose. It was no surprise when the Heroes, who were lucky enough to tag out, shared their moose meat with the others. In the end, each Hero brought home plenty of meat to fill their freezers.
Also, this year, Skills4Life was honored to return to the La Fonda Ranch from September 22-25th. Sysco was generous and donated all the food for the hunt, so our Heroes had great meals! There’s always plenty to do there, from fishing in the pond, shooting at the range or hunting dove in the fields. Every Hero had an awesome time with plenty of birds flying; they were able to limit out every day. They even received some lessons in long-range shooting. As always, Skills4Life is already looking forward to going back next year.
La Fonda Ranch is a playground for the outdoorsman. All the Heroes and other veterans joined in on the camaraderie. The facilities are top notch with beautifully decorated rooms and lodge. If you’ve been there once, you’ll want to go back.
For more information on Skills4Life or Military Warriors Support Foundation, please visit https://militarywarriors.org/
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
+1 678-617-2616
email us here