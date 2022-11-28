Epygenix Therapeutics to Present at the American Epilepsy Society 2022 Annual Meeting in Nashville
PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies for rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy, will attend and present at the American Epilepsy Society 2022 Annual Meeting from December 2-6, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
“At Epygenix, we are laser-focused on developing next-generation treatments for rare epilepsies such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. We look forward to our continued interaction with the epilepsy community and present updates on our ongoing ARGUS trial, a potentially pivotal trial studying the effect of EPX-100 for Dravet syndrome patients,” said Darren Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer of Epygenix Therapeutics.
The details of Epygenix’s presentation are as follows:
• Title: EPX-100 as an Adjunctive Therapy in Dravet Syndrome: Phase 1 and Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trials
• Session Date & Time: December 4, 2022 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. CT
• Presenter: Lekha Rao, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatric Neurology at University of California, Los Angeles
• Abstract Number: 2.244
Epygenix is also a proud sponsor of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Research Roundtables, with details below:
• Session: Dravet Syndrome Foundation Research Roundtable
• Details: December 1, 2022 (Invitation Only)
• Session: Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Research Roundtable
• Details: December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT
About EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride)
EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride) is a potent 5HT2 agonist in clinical development for rare genetic epilepsies. EPX-100 has been found to be a complete suppressor of spontaneous convulsive behavior and electrographic seizures in genetically-modified zebrafish disease models and is being developed as a New Chemical Entity. Rigorous nonclinical toxicology and safety studies, and a Phase 1 human safety trial have been completed. EPX-100 is currently being studied in the ARGUS trial, a Phase 2 potentially pivotal study to determine efficacy in the treatment of Dravet syndrome. More information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04462770) and www.argustrial.com.
About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.
Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision medicine-based biopharmaceutical company focused on genetically screening, discovering, and developing drugs to treat rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy in childhood, such as Dravet Syndrome. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, EPX-200, and EPX-300. These drug candidates eliminate convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which replicates the genetic mutation and mimics the human pathology.
Epygenix’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, Mstone has invested in two companies in the US and one in Hong Kong which are now in advanced clinical-stages with US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.
