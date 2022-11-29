Flower Turbines Appearing in Online Investment Demo Tomorrow
Flower Turbines is pitching at Newchip’s Online Demo Week on November 30, 1040 AM US Central Time. Free registration at the link below.LAWRENCE, NY, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines is appearing at 1040 US Central Time, 1140 Eastern time tomorrow, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Flower Turbines will be one of many diverse companies pitching from all around the world at Newchip’s Online Demo Week. Flower Turbines was selected earlier this year for Newchip, an online funding accelerator.
Flower Turbines is hoping to connect with potential investors and Newchip’s Online Demo Week is a perfect place for anyone to get a first look. Anyone can watch the Online Demo Week Live Stream or catch company pitch videos on-demand afterwards. Registration is here for free:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newchips-november-2022-online-demo-week-tickets-431867777147
Investors who register for Online Demo Week will receive access to all participating startups through Newchip’s Investor Relations team and can watch the whole week for free. If you are unable to watch the event live, make sure to register anyway to receive access to all pitches, including ours, on-demand after the event.
Flower Turbines is preparing for its next stage of growth. Flower Turbines had two oversold CF raises and a RegA+ raise of $9 million a year ago. You have a chance now to reserve your place in the upcoming round by going to https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines
Join Flower Turbines in energizing the small wind power revolution. You can read about its unique technologies and reserve shares in its upcoming Reg A+ Tier 2 offering at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines.
Also enter your email for investor updates at https://flowerturbines.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=1df9d1eb5d9f948bcbf119034&id=966da9c23e
And you can buy or reserve products at https://flowerturbines.com/store/. If you are in the EU, you can buy by quotation with our staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of that, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT IS FILED AND ONLY THROUGH AN INTERMEDIARY’S PLATFORM. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SECURITIES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.
Mark Farb
Flower Turbines
support.us@flowerturbines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Flower Turbines Brand Video