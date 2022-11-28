Flower Turbines Appearing in Online Investment Demo
Flower Turbines is pitching at Newchip’s Online Demo Week in less than one week! Free registration at the link below.LAWRENCE, NY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines is pitching at Newchip’s Online Demo Week in less than one week!
Flower Turbines was selected earlier this year for Newchip, an online funding accelerator.
Flower Turbines is hoping to connect with potential investors and Newchip’s Online Demo Week is a perfect place for anyone to get a first look. Anyone can watch the Online Demo Week Live Stream or catch company pitch videos on-demand afterwards. Registration is here for free:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newchips-november-2022-online-demo-week-tickets-431867777147. Flower Turbines is appearing at 1040 US Central Time, 1140 Eastern time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022!
Investors who register for Online Demo Week will receive access to all participating startups through Newchip’s Investor Relations team and can watch the whole week for free. If you are unable to watch the event live, make sure to register anyway to receive access to all pitches, including ours, on-demand after the event.
Flower Turbines was founded to make small wind turbines a global industry, particularly in locations close to people and buildings. Since its start, Flower Turbines has been working towards building a company that could be one of the pillars of renewable energy. Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Newchip is an online accelerator with courses on fundraising and company building and provides a network of experienced mentors for advice.
Join Flower Turbines in energizing the small wind power revolution. You can read about its unique technologies and reserve shares in its upcoming Reg A+ Tier 2 offering at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines.
Also enter your email for investor updates at https://flowerturbines.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=1df9d1eb5d9f948bcbf119034&id=966da9c23e
And you can buy or reserve products at https://flowerturbines.com/store/. If you are in the EU, you can buy by quotation with our staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of that, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT IS FILED AND ONLY THROUGH AN INTERMEDIARY’S PLATFORM. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SECURITIES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.
