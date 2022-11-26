MySmile Launches a New Bluetooth Whitening Kit Comprised of Advanced Formulas

Summary: MySmile is a teeth healthcare company. Recently, the company launched a new Bluetooth whitening kit with advanced technology and formula.

Rancho Cucamonga, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - In the latest development, MySmile introduced a new formula for its Bluetooth whitening kit. The newly launched product comprises a teeth whitening kit with led light. It is a 10 min non-sensitive fast teeth whitener with three carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel. MySmile has established itself as a teeth healthcare company.

The new development of the company comes with the following sub-products:

Three - Teeth Whitening Gel Pen: It includes three packs of 3mL teeth whitening gel tubes, non-sensitive formula with Carbamide Peroxide, and provides nine gel applications.

One - teeth whitening Light LED Accelerator, 1 mouth tray - Accelerate the whitening process by helping to break down intrinsic stains.

Shade Guide to track results.

Three applicator caps for better apply the gel.

In addition, the ingredient of the formula consists of Carbamide Peroxide, Potassium Nitrate, Glycerin, Deionized Water, Carbopol 970, and Triethanolamine.

Users are required to get nine applications. Each application will use 1ml (0.5ML upper teeth, 0.5ML bottom teeth), and they must remember to put on the applicator so it is easier to apply. Also, the product contains 22% of carbamide peroxide. The company strives to make the teeth whitening process sensitivity and pain-free. It is better in the long run.

MySmile teeth whitening gel is considered safe for sensitive teeth. It complies with all FDA guidelines. The company's unique non-sensitive formula with carbamide peroxide makes it perfect for sensitive teeth and gum.

Using the company's years of experience and expertise as a leading dental product manufacturer, it has created these dental-grade non-sensitive teeth whitening formulas to remove surface stains and deep discoloration by altering their chemical structure.

About the company - MySmile

MySmile has emerged as a significant manufacturer of teeth-whitening products. It has been using different teeth whitening products for over ten years. As one of the professional manufacturers, the company focuses on providing high-quality teeth whitening products and services to its respected customers.

Moreover, MySmile researches new options daily and creates items and products. The company is considered the one-stop destination for things that improve its client's life - spreading positivity and confidence with their unique finds.

For further information, visit the following website: https://mysmilesteeth.com/

