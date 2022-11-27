National Bell Festival to Announce Construction of New Bell Tower in Washington, D.C.

New Bell Tower Construction Set to Be Announced on New Year's Day

Much-anticipated unveiling of a new addition to the D.C. skyline set for New Year’s Day 2023.

For almost two years, we’ve been working with an amazing team of community leaders and residents to bring intentionality and resonance to this project. We can’t wait to share it with the world!” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This New Year’s Day, the National Bell Festival will announce the construction of a new bell tower in Washington, D.C. Details about the project, including where the structure will be located, the motivation behind the design, the number of bells the tower will hold, and other information, will remain under wraps until noon on January 1, 2023.

At that time, the National Bell Festival will convene a press pool to review the entire project specifics to date. Paul Ashe, the director of the National Bell Festival, and community leaders will discuss the future of the space and its impact on area residents. The date of the announcement coincides with the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. Could that be a hint? You’ll have to wait and see!

Credentialed members of the press are invited to contact the National Bell Festival for advanced materials and a press kit (under embargo until Jan. 1, 2023). Following a general overview of the project, questions will be taken from the media and members of the public about the new bell tower. We’ll discuss the timeline, key project details, the research that informed our decision-making, and the ways the bell tower will be an active and engaging reflection of the community it serves.

Following the event, all information about the new bell tower will be posted online at Bells.org as we continue to refine the details and plan future programming at the space. Also to be announced on New Year’s Day:

- The creation of a scholarship program to cover full tuition at the North American Carillon School.

- A design competition for area artists to submit artwork to be cast in bronze on the new set of bells.

- Grants for local composers and musicians to write new music for bells.

The project is set to be completed within 3 years of the New Year’s Day announcement. Inquiries into sponsorship opportunities, which include such perks as getting your name cast in bronze on one of the tower’s bells, may be made at: Bells.org

About the National Bell Festival:

The National Bell Festival is on a mission to celebrate and restore bells in America. Each year on New Year’s Day, the festival rings in the New Year with free community events across the U.S. and across the world. The organization also works throughout the year to restore historic bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is enabled, in part, by a Google for Nonprofits grant. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org