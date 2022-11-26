Government of Canada Announces Funding for Aboriginal Women's Organizing Network Society

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, announced up to $400,000 for the Aboriginal Women's Organizing Network Society on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth.

Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable these organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence (GBV) and ensure that Indigenous women and their communities can prosper now and in the future.

This announcement builds on the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence by the federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for the status of women in early November. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; a responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and an enabling environment.

Quotes

"We cannot achieve true and lasting gender equality without ensuring the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples. We know that frontline organizations make an impact by providing critical services to community members who need it most and we will continue to support their lifesaving work. Investing in these projects will address systemic issues and move us forward on the path to reconciliation."

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The incredibly high rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are shocking. Frontline organizations, advocates, and volunteers are the heart of systemic change, and supporting their life-saving work remains a priority. The funding announced today will help organizations bolster their capacity to provide GBV prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

Quick facts

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $3 billion over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

committed over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes $55 million to increase the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence and deliver prevention programming in their communities.

to increase the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence and deliver prevention programming in their communities. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , we've invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including almost 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

has committed approximately in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since , we've invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including almost 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This announcement builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

