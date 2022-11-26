Rutland Barracks / Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 22B40006633
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle / Trooper Schutt
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022 1031 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Timothy E. Shaw
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 26, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a retail theft at Home Depot in Rutland Town. While en route, Troopers were told the male was caught by customers stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise and were in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, Troopers identified Timothy E. Shaw as the person who stole the property. Mr. Shaw was arrested for Grand Larceny as the value of the merchandise was over $900.00. Mr. Shaw was also in violation of conditions of release which stated he could not enter upon the property owned by Home Depot. Mr. Shaw was issued a flash citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division. Mr. Shaw was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for separate case handled by Rutland Town Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
