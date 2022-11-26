Submit Release
News Search

There were 254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,164 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B40006633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle / Trooper Schutt                            

STATION: VSP - Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022 1031 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Timothy E. Shaw                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 26, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a retail theft at Home Depot in Rutland Town.  While en route, Troopers were told the male was caught by customers stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise and were in the parking lot.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers identified Timothy E. Shaw as the person who stole the property.  Mr. Shaw was arrested for Grand Larceny as the value of the merchandise was over $900.00.  Mr. Shaw was also in violation of conditions of release which stated he could not enter upon the property owned by Home Depot. Mr. Shaw was issued a flash citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division.  Mr. Shaw was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for separate case handled by Rutland Town Police Department.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022         

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.