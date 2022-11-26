Rutland Barracks / Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B40006633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle / Trooper Schutt

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022 1031 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Timothy E. Shaw

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 26, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a retail theft at Home Depot in Rutland Town. While en route, Troopers were told the male was caught by customers stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise and were in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, Troopers identified Timothy E. Shaw as the person who stole the property. Mr. Shaw was arrested for Grand Larceny as the value of the merchandise was over $900.00. Mr. Shaw was also in violation of conditions of release which stated he could not enter upon the property owned by Home Depot. Mr. Shaw was issued a flash citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division. Mr. Shaw was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for separate case handled by Rutland Town Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.