Nationwide Bell Ringing Planned for 2pm ET on New Year’s Day

Tower Bells Ring in the New Year at the National Bell Festival

Bells and bell towers across America are set to ring in the New Year during the annual National Bell Festival.

Together, we’ll create a thundering sound in a spirit of peace and hope for the year ahead.” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bell Festival invites bells and bell towers across America to ring out together on New Year’s Day, creating a canopy of sound over our nation. Cathedrals and churches, community organizations and historical structures, national parks and memorials, and people from coast to coast are encouraged to gather and contribute to the sound.

This symbolic gesture of ringing bells together celebrates our commitment to community and our great expectations for the year ahead. Join in the tintinnabulation on January 1, 2023, by ringing bells simultaneously for 20 minutes – or as long as comfortable for you to pull the rope! So that we can all ring together, the starting time for bells in your area will depend on your time zone. Nationwide ringing will begin at 2:00pm Eastern. That equates to:

- 2:00pm Eastern

- 1:00pm Central

- 12:00pm (noon) Mountain

- 11:00am Pacific

- 10:00am Alaska

- 9:00am Hawaii

Ask a bell tower in your neighborhood to join in the ringing or ring a handheld bell from your front porch. Bring your friends. Meet a neighbor! And take a moment to enjoy the rich, bellowing tolls that bring us all a little bit closer together. That’s the meaning behind our motto: civitas resonet. Let the community ring!

How can you hear the bells on New Year's Day?

Throw open a window to let the sound of thundering bells roll inside. Head outside for a leisurely walk around your neighborhood. Plan a cozy picnic (and pack a mug of cocoa!) underneath your nearest bell tower. There are so many ways to celebrate the year to come under a canopy of sound. If you're unsure whether a bell tower in your community will be participating, call ahead! Ask them to ring in the New Year with the National Bell Festival.

About the National Bell Festival:

The National Bell Festival is on a mission to celebrate and restore bells in America. Each year on New Year’s Day, the festival rings in the New Year with free community events across the U.S. and across the world. The organization also works throughout the year to restore historic bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is enabled, in part, by a Google for Nonprofits grant. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org