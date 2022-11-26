Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,192 in the last 365 days.

Career Girls to host the first annual Career Girl Awards Virtual Gala on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

Closing the Imagination Gap

The year-end gala celebrates Role Models, virtual camps, Career Girls Club and supporters who have donated their time to make Career Girls successful.

Closing the Imagination Gap for girls around the world”
— Career Girls
UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Girls is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded on the dream that every girl around the world has access to diverse and accomplished women role models — to learn from their experiences and to discover their own path to empowerment.

Career Girls are unique. The organization provides inspirational and educational videos of real women from diverse backgrounds who have made it in their chosen fields — and pairs those videos with other useful tools for girls, as well as for the educators, parents, mentors, and other adults who are guiding them.

The role models being recognized in the Career Girls Awards, believe in the nonprofit Career Girls cause and participate without pay, volunteering their time to share inspirational — and practical — stories about their careers to improve outcomes for girls worldwide. By bringing these role models together in a free, easy-to-use online platform, Career Girls is creating a powerful opportunity for girls to explore a vast range of career options, expand their view of what is possible, and learn to dream big about their futures.

The FREE Career Girls Awards Virtual Gala will highlight a year of virtual camps, webinars, in-person Career Girls Club, and the educators, parents, and supporters who generously donate their time and resources to make programming possible. Throughout the event, Career Girls will be presenting awards to the inspirational mentors who received the most votes during the voting period, as well as a few star campers who participated in the programs. The year-end virtual gala will also include various keynote speakers and panels discussing the Career Girls mission and the future of the organization.
We invite all to join us in a family-friendly virtual event celebrating the role models who have been empowering girls worldwide for over a decade! Visit https://www.careergirls.org/career-girls-awards/ for more information on how to register for the upcoming event!

ABOUT CAREER GIRLS
Career Girls® is a free, non-commercial, online platform that features more than 16,000 short video clips of over 800 diverse women role models sharing career and educational advice to inspire young girls to expand their horizons, improve their academic performance, and dream big about their futures. Launched in 1996, Career Girls is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization.

Janae Holloway
Career Girls
+1 630-800-9647
Janae@careergirls.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

The Career Girls Awards is coming December 3rd

You just read:

Career Girls to host the first annual Career Girl Awards Virtual Gala on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Science, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.