Career Girls to host the first annual Career Girl Awards Virtual Gala on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.
The year-end gala celebrates Role Models, virtual camps, Career Girls Club and supporters who have donated their time to make Career Girls successful.
Closing the Imagination Gap for girls around the world”UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Girls is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded on the dream that every girl around the world has access to diverse and accomplished women role models — to learn from their experiences and to discover their own path to empowerment.
Career Girls are unique. The organization provides inspirational and educational videos of real women from diverse backgrounds who have made it in their chosen fields — and pairs those videos with other useful tools for girls, as well as for the educators, parents, mentors, and other adults who are guiding them.
The role models being recognized in the Career Girls Awards, believe in the nonprofit Career Girls cause and participate without pay, volunteering their time to share inspirational — and practical — stories about their careers to improve outcomes for girls worldwide. By bringing these role models together in a free, easy-to-use online platform, Career Girls is creating a powerful opportunity for girls to explore a vast range of career options, expand their view of what is possible, and learn to dream big about their futures.
The FREE Career Girls Awards Virtual Gala will highlight a year of virtual camps, webinars, in-person Career Girls Club, and the educators, parents, and supporters who generously donate their time and resources to make programming possible. Throughout the event, Career Girls will be presenting awards to the inspirational mentors who received the most votes during the voting period, as well as a few star campers who participated in the programs. The year-end virtual gala will also include various keynote speakers and panels discussing the Career Girls mission and the future of the organization.
We invite all to join us in a family-friendly virtual event celebrating the role models who have been empowering girls worldwide for over a decade! Visit https://www.careergirls.org/career-girls-awards/ for more information on how to register for the upcoming event!
ABOUT CAREER GIRLS
Career Girls® is a free, non-commercial, online platform that features more than 16,000 short video clips of over 800 diverse women role models sharing career and educational advice to inspire young girls to expand their horizons, improve their academic performance, and dream big about their futures. Launched in 1996, Career Girls is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization.
The Career Girls Awards is coming December 3rd