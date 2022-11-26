UM holds Ceremony for Conferment of Higher Degrees Over 1,000 postgraduate students graduate from UM this year

MACAU, November 26 - The University of Macau (UM) today (26 November) held the Ceremony for the Conferment of Higher Degrees 2022. Over 1,300 students graduated from the university’s doctoral programmes, master’s degree programmes, and postgraduate certificate/diploma programmes.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, representing the chief executive and UM chancellor, officiated at the ceremony in the company of UM University Council Chair Lam Kam Seng, Rector Yonghua Song, and Vice Rectors Michael Hui, Rui Martins, Ge Wei, Mok Kai Meng, and Xu Jian. Members of the University Assembly, University Council, and Senate, as well as government officials, prominent members of the community, UM faculty and staff, and student representatives also witnessed the ceremony. In addition, live broadcast areas were set up on campus and live streaming was available on the internet for families and friends of graduates to watch the ceremony.

In her speech, Secretary Ao Ieong said: ‘Following the announcement of the SAR government’s second Five-Year Plan, UM unveiled its Five-Year Development Plan, which articulated the blueprint and strategies for the university’s development over the next five years. This year marks the first year of the implementation of the plan. The faculty and staff of UM are united and determined to forge ahead in their work and have launched a series of projects in areas such as talent cultivation, research and innovation, community services, external contacts, and administrative development.’ She added that the ranking of UM in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings has risen from No 301-350 in 2021 to No 201-250 this year. She also expressed hope that UM would remain true to its vision and continue to implement its various policies so as to move forward towards its goal of becoming an internationally recognised university of excellence.

In his speech, Rector Song said: ‘In recent years, in response to the development of our nation in general and the Greater Bay Area in particular, UM has launched new postgraduate programmes in various fields, aiming to offer more interdisciplinary platforms that aid in the integration of knowledge in postgraduate studies in addition to nurturing talent for the advancement of society. I am delighted to see that many who have graduated from these programmes have already secured opportunities where they can apply their skills and abilities to make their mark on the development of Macao and the Greater Bay Area.’ Rector Song also gave three pieces of advice to the graduating students. First, he reminded them that success requires both great ambitions and the courage to assume great responsibilities. Second, he encouraged them to lead a life full of confidence and humility. Third, he suggested that the students should embrace hardship, work hard, and be down to earth.

In her speech, Lei On Kei, representative of this year’s graduates, thanked her professors, classmates, and parents for their encouragement and guidance. She also shared her personal experience as an athlete and a student: ‘Coming so far in life has been nothing less than an ordeal. There were times when I was extremely exhausted with work yet had to pull through and work tirelessly to achieve my dreams. But my hard work has paid off. I know the essence of resilience, perseverance, and the joy of discovering new knowledge. I want to leave you with this: Don't be scared to do something big. When you try your best to live up to your goal, you will accomplish more than you think.’

This year, a total of 1,306 postgraduate students from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering, Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, and Institute of Collaborative Innovation graduated from UM. Among these graduates, 240 are from doctoral degree programmes, 1,011 are from master’s degree programmes, and 55 are from postgraduate certificate/diploma programmes.