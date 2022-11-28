MultiNFT Postpones Listing of its Token Due to Market Volatility
Metaverse and NFTs production company MultiNFT said today the listing of its native token, called MNFT, on the spot markets (CEX & DEX) will be postponed
MultiNFT (MNFT:MNFT)KIEV, UKRAINE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citing unfavorable market conditions, MultiNFT decided the best course of action to take is to push forward the date of the token listing, most likely till end of Q1 2023.
“The reason is quite simple. Although we are ready to list $MNFT in spite of having a shaky year (being a Ukrainian company and all), the present market conditions are not ideal, and we want to list the token in an environment that gives it the best chance to reward you, its holders. For such an important launch, timing is just as important as any other factor,” the company CEO Guy Goldenberg said.
Following a slew of major institutional players that have recently gone under, liquidity isn't looking great for any upcoming listings this year and this kind of market environment encourages us to tread cautiously for the sake of our users and investors and keep focusing on core features and the improvement of our MVP, while remaining the only Metaverse production company out there that operates weekly recurring events and parties at the heart of each platform, with Decentraland being our current central hub of activity.
Over the past few months, MultiNFT truly unleashed AAA Metaverse events which were received with open arms by the digital community, turning its RAGE club to an officially recognized point of interest in the Decentraland map, while hosting two of the best stages in the Metaverse Music Festival and airdropping thousands of tokens to hundreds of users for partying and participating in the ecosystem.
“Already, users are enjoying the core utility of MNFT by spending it on unique top trending wearables and staking genesis NFTs to receive a passive income, rent metaverse clubs for their own parties, and other perks. The clubbers and speculators of this ecosystem are passionate, active, excited, and vocal, we see them in the club every Friday showing off their new dance moves and skins” he added.
MultiNFT launched its own utility token, dubbed “$MNFT” on both Ethereum and Polygon earlier this year which since saw two DAOs and over 70,000 users interact and transact with.
According to MultiNFT, the MNFT token will be at the core of the MultiNFT’s ecosystem and $MNFT holders can already enjoy a variety of benefits that will only increase with time in both economic and utility sense.
Elsewhere, MultiNFT reports that its newly-launched Ad Placement, Sports and Metal/Rock departments continue to receive strong interest from leading brands, AAA athletes and headliner musicians in spite of unfavorable market conditions and general uncertainty. “The group is actively working on what will be the biggest thing in the Metaverse Music Events Industry in 2023 and we have some unique surprises coming from key players in current football for all you sports fan out there”.
Guy Goldenberg
MultiNFT
contact@multinft.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Facebook