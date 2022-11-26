Visitors Now Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai for Cash at SBID

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2022) - Visitors can now sell Bitcoin in Dubai thanks to the innovative services offered by SBID. With the launch of this service, consumers will be able to sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash. SBID, a reputable crypto OTC in Dubai, wishes to expand its crypto exposure in the city.

Dubai, the business center of the United Arab Emirates and also the middle east region, increases its importance in decentralized finance namely cryptocurrencies. With the continuous implementation of crypto-friendly licenses and regulations, Dubai's role in digital currencies increased. The creation of new business fields made the demand for crypto and blockchain services an obvious necessity. Since 2020 the crypto boom period, other traditional businesses wanted to try themselves in the crypto space as well. With the emergence of new crypto-friendly companies, the demand for dealers such as SBID has increased. Now anyone can sell Bitcoin (BTC) in Dubai by visiting an office in the city center.

As a response to consumer and business demand, the SBID crypto OTC decided to allow users to sell bitcoin. The services are being offered with the intention of facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, according to SBID. The website claims that selling BTC for cash now takes only a few minutes.

It is possible to get cash in various currencies. SBID enables crypto enthusiasts to sell BTC and get AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham), USD (US dollar), EUR (EURO), and some other currencies.

Steps to sell Bitcoin (BTC) in Dubai



SBID functions as a cryptocurrency over-the-counter store in Dubai's Business Bay. To deliver the service to the customer, all that is needed is the visitor's ID or passport. The website claims that users can complete these 3 easy steps to sell Bitcoin (BTC) in Dubai:

Visit the crypto shop in Dubai - arrange a meeting with the team via WhatsApp, Telegram, or calling Calculate the amount to sell - decide how much bitcoin the customer wants to sell according to the up-to-date BTC market price Take cash - the last step is getting cash

At SBID, not only locals but also foreigners can use the service. Customers should visit with a passport/ID to use the services at SBID.

About SBID

SBID, Sell Bitcoin in Dubai, is a crypto OTC shop where customers can easily buy and sell crypto with cash in Dubai. The store makes it possible for both locals and visitors to sell bitcoin in Dubai for cash in just three easy steps. At its location in Dubai, SBID offers more than 1000 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and stablecoins like USDT (tether).

