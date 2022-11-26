First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared Instagram post on her son Heydar’s wedding

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account on the wedding of her son Heydar Aliyev.

The post says: "Yesterday, we celebrated the wedding of our son Heydar together with family members and the loved ones. I am happy that we now have three daughters! Like all parents, we wish our son a happy family! May Almighty God bless the young family, help them to preserve love and respect to each other for a lifetime! Be happy!"