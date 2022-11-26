Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,107 in the last 365 days.

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared Instagram post on her son Heydar’s wedding

AZERBAIJAN, November 26 - 26 november 2022, 13:35

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account on the wedding of her son Heydar Aliyev.

The post says: "Yesterday, we celebrated the wedding of our son Heydar together with family members and the loved ones. I am happy that we now have three daughters! Like all parents, we wish our son a happy family! May Almighty God bless the young family, help them to preserve love and respect to each other for a lifetime! Be happy!"

You just read:

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared Instagram post on her son Heydar’s wedding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.