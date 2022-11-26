The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world in many ways including the economy, healthcare systems, small businesses, and health. Unfortunately, the economy was hurt to the point where there were a large number of homeowners going through foreclosure proceedings. "Property Records of Maryland" aggress that this caused a large number of people to lose their homes and in some cases businesses too.

What is Foreclosure?

Foreclosure is a legal process, in which the lender attempts to recover an outstanding balance loan from a borrower. Foreclosure is a dwelling horrifying nightmare that everyone should avoid according to the Property Records of Maryland. And if the sale of the home doesn't cover the loan balance, the homebuyer may end up paying more money than they have.

Payments Need to be First Priority

Prioritize all debt accordingly. Personal loans, credit card bills, and other financial debts can take a back seat until the homebuyer paid off the mortgage amount completely. Maryland helps families going through financial hardship by giving them temporary shelter.

Negotiate the Interest Rate

Foreclosure can be expensive for the lender, so contact the bank first, and try to negotiate the interest rate. It is easier for any lender if the homebuyer makes payments for the property, rather than dragging this problem to court and selling the property again.

Beware of Foreclosure Scams

Foreclosure scams spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Swindlers may try to cash in on any situation, especially in large cities like Baltimore, Ocean City, Frederick, Bowie, and Salisbury. Scams come in all types like mail, emails, phone calls, and even text. Scammers have gotten really creative on how to try to look legit. Older people are usually the ones that get ripped off the most.

Try Extending the Mortgage Loan Plan

Try and revise the mortgage loan plan or negotiate to restructure the mortgage plan. According to the Property Records of Maryland, anyone can extend the idea of the loan, spreading it over a few years. Homebuyers will have enough time on their hands to pay the mortgage loan.

Get Receipts and Copies of All the Forms

It is always safe to offer the terms of an offer written as it acts as a new testament, and will be safer to verify later if required. Saving the home is not any walk in the park. Thus, consider all options, and make wise decisions to prevent property foreclosure. Having receipts for all expenses will save buyers a headache in the future since he or they will be prepared to check where all expenses went.

Can a House be Sold While in Foreclosure Proceedings?

The bank typically forgives any outstanding balance or is merely able to claim a part of the balance according to some laws in Maryland.

Homebuyers Might Be Able to Stop Lenders from Continuing Foreclosure Proceeding

Although selling the property is an option, it might be possible to stop the lender from shifting a foreclosure proceeding. This might be done by filing for possibly Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 personal bankruptcy. During the time of the actual stay, it may be possible to exercise an alternate payment plan. In the event the buyer files for Chapter 13 personal bankruptcy, the debt will be reorganized as long as all payments are made according to the bankruptcy plan, according to the Property Records of Maryland.

Be Aware of Homeowner Rights and Laws

Homebuyers may want to seek advice from an attorney prior to taking any action to trade the home during a property foreclosure. Ideally, he or she will work out a payment plan using a lender. Before limiting selling or selling it completely, make sure that there are no clauses in the mortgage preventing anyone from prepaying early or otherwise not prohibited from making some sort of deal.

With the help associated with an attorney, it may be possible to delay a foreclosure with no need for bankruptcy while allowing a borrower to sell his or her home. Can anyone sell a house? That is probably the biggest question that's on everyone’s mind when they first hear that someone might be going through foreclosure proceedings. Fortunately, the answer is YES and there can be no penalties for doing consequently.

Therefore, don't be afraid to put a home on the market instead of leaving fate in the hands of a bank. A foreclosure proceeding is often a bad experience but with help of a real estate attorney, anyone can work out some sort of payment plan with the bank.

