Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,140 in the last 365 days.

Lotto Max - A $60 million jackpot and an estimated 6 Maxmillions in the next draw

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Tuesday, November 29, the prize pool will amount to $66 million and include a $60 million jackpot and an estimated 6 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.264 billion since its launch in 2009.
  • In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7 2022 draws.
  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 211 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 139 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

Close to $1.5 billion in prizes

Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people of Québec. During the 2021–2022 year, it awarded close to $1.5 billion in prizes to lottery winners—a record for the government corporation. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/26/c6057.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Lotto Max - A $60 million jackpot and an estimated 6 Maxmillions in the next draw

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.