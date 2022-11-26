Suspicious Incident-Weapon Offense/Town of Shaftsbury/Shaftsbury Field Station

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Criss, Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 11/25/22 @ 1950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Erich Road, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment X3





ACCUSED: Gerardo Zelayagranados

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police responded to the area of Erich Road, Shaftsbury, for a suspicious incident involving 2 people having been reportedly been shot at. Several calls were received from local residents that 2 people had shown up at their houses, seeking shelter from the assailant and reporting to said residents they were being shot at.





Troopers and Deputies from the Bennington County Sheriff's Department arrived in the area and began attempting to locate the subjects involved. 2 people were soon found and taken into custody for their protection. These 2 advised they had been shot at by a person who resides at 127 Erich Road, Shaftsbury.





Troopers and Deputies arrived at 127 Erich Road in an attempt to make contact with the alleged shooter, however the person shut off the lights to the residence and refused to come outside. Troopers, Deputies, State Game Wardens and Officers from the Bennington Police Department remained on scene, maintaining a perimeter on the house and shutting down traffic on Erich Road while Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation unit investigated the issue further.





During the investigation, Detectives and Troopers learned the following: There were 4 people involved; the alleged offender, and 3 victims. The shooter allegedly shot into the air and the ground, not directly at the victims and never made any threats toward them (changes nature of criminal charges). None of the victims were injured. The alleged shooter was potentially impaired by drugs or alcohol or both and that he was in an altered state. The third victim had left the scene in their vehicle, however was located by Bennington Police and stopped as part of the investigation.





After several hours, it was decided rather than escalate the situation further, and potentially cause a deadly force or use of force situation, police withdrew from the scene without taking the offender into custody, especially given the now known level of potential criminal charges.





This investigation is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Field Station at 802-442-5421.





**Another news release will be sent out with more information about those involved at a later time, once the investigation is complete and criminal charges are prepared.













