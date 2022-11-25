Updated Photos* Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1500 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects approached an employee at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched money from the employee. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.