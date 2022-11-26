Cameron Jacox Joins Dawn Health, the Leading Insomnia Digital Health Clinic, as Strategic Advisor

Addition of Digital Health Growth Leader Supports Company's Rapid Growth

Dawn Health, the leading virtual Insomnia clinic, welcomes Cameron Jacox as Strategic Growth Advisor. As an addition to Dawn's executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shivkumar, Jacox brings his experience scaling digital health startups' patient enrollment and reimbursement as the company continues to grow to meet market demand for insomnia and sleep therapy.

"Cameron brings deep expertise scaling up leading digital health startups from Seed and Series A into mature companies, along with an intimate knowledge of patient acquisition, reimbursement, and payer adoption across B2B2C and D2C," said Shivkumar. "We're thrilled to have him onboard during this phase of growth as we enable more people to conquer insomnia with expanded coverage and payor partnerships."

Recognizing the need to dramatically improve traditional therapy and medication-based treatment for people suffering from Insomnia, and provide broader access to care, Dawn has brought together the power of Silicon Valley technologists with CBT-I-trained Therapists to provide an end-to-end insomnia virtual clinic.

Following a short questionnaire, patients are paired with a Sleep Therapist who guides them through a clinically proven program which includes:

1:1 video therapy and text-based guidance from a dedicated Sleep Therapist;

Interactive and clinically validated app-based CBT-I lessons;

Personalized insights and sleep tracking using the Insomnia Severity Index.

Drawing inspiration from his own experience, Shivkumar says, "Our mission at Dawn is to build the new standard of care for Insomnia treatment." Patients agree on the effectiveness: the company boasts glowing reviews, including Kevin Lin, the founder of streaming platform Twitch. Most patients see their Insomnia improve within 2 months.

About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is reinventing the way people get treated for insomnia. We are focused on improving the therapy experience for people with insomnia by offering virtual care anytime they need it by video and SMS, matching patients with the best coach or therapist for their needs, and complementing it with the best technology and self-guided care plans.

