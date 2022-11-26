New book offers easy-to-use tools that can help others fighting cancer, illness or even those who are just looking to live a better life

'The Case for Hope: What I Learned on My Journey from Cancer to Wellness: We Can Heal' released

MILTON, Ga., Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Dickenson was diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer in 2011, with almost no chance to survive it. Even though the prognosis was poor, she searched for ways to heal and found them in mind, body, and spirit. She believes these methods were critical for her healing process and now teaches the information with others in need.

"The Case for Hope: What I Learned on My Journey from Cancer to Wellness: We Can Heal" (published by Balboa Press) shares Dickenson's healing journey and offers easy-to-use tools that can help others fighting cancer, illness, or even those who are just looking to live a better life. Filled with real life stories about healing, the book describes how the various techniques support our health and how we can apply them for ourselves.

"The book is an encouraging and informative look at how we can transform our own health, even in desperate situations. Whether it is music, meditation, nutrition, exercise, joyfulness, good sleep, or spiritual practice, to name a few, these pathways can create changes that help us heal," Dickenson says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Dickenson answers, "The enormous opportunity available when we allow hope to enter our lives and begin taking affirmative steps to take back our health, happiness and sense of balance. If I am able to shift the thinking or provide information to one person in need, I will have succeeded." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826659-the-case-for-hope

"The Case for Hope: What I Learned on My Journey from Cancer to Wellness: We Can Heal"

By Jennifer Laguzza Dickenson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982279486

E-Book | 158 pages | ISBN 9781982279479

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jennifer Dickenson is an author, cancer survivor and wellness advocate. Through her experience fighting cancer she discovered many healing tools that she now shares with others. A refreshing voice willing to think differently about healing, Dickenson inspires others with her story and the tools she teaches, reminding us that we are built to heal. Website: JenniferDickenson.com

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com

SOURCE BalboaPress