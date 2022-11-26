MSAR Government announces provisional results of open bidding for casino concessions

MACAU, November 26 - Under Executive Order No. 136/2022, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government had commenced on 29 July 2022 a new public tender for gaming concessions. Today (26 November), Executive Order No. 205/2022 has been promulgated to announce the list of the provisional awardees of casino concessions.

The public tender submission phase, which concluded on 14 September 2022, received seven tender submissions. In accordance with the relevant laws and stipulations of the open bidding programme, the committee for the gaming concessions public tender submitted its report to the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, after negotiating with the bidders and analysing the contents of all the tenders and follow-on proposals.

After considering the contents of the report from the committee for the gaming concessions public tender, especially the relevant conclusions and suggestions, the Chief Executive today promulgated Executive Order No. 205/2022, to grant on a provisional basis casino concessions to the following bidders:

MGM Grand Paradise S.A. Galaxy Casino, S.A. Venetian Macau, S.A. Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A. Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. SJM Resorts, S.A.

Through rounds of negotiations with the committee overseeing the public tender, all the awardees of provisional concessions had satisfied the bidding terms and conditions, and made promises to fulfil the requirements of the MSAR Government in terms of ensuring local employment, exploring overseas customer markets, and developing non-gaming projects.

The committee for the gaming concessions public tender will, as stipulated in law, negotiate with the six awardees of provisional casino concessions on the details of their concession contracts. The official adjudication process and the signing of concession contracts will be completed by the end of this year, enabling the new concessionaires to commence operations according to the revised gaming laws and regulations – and their new concession contracts – with effect from 1 January 2023.