QuickFlip.com, A Local Daily Deals Site, Launches Just in Time for the Holidays
LocalAuctions.com has launched it's new local daily deals site QuickFlip.com to liquidate overstock inventory in a single day to local buyers.
One big difference between QuickFlip and other daily deal sites is that the inventory is sold locally”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As holiday shoppers continue to search for the best deals, retailers are competing to offer the biggest discounts possible. However, inflation is taking it's toll, "with 46% of consumers planning on spending less this holiday season", says the team at Goldman Sachs, which surveyed 1,000 consumers in a new study released last Friday.
— Forrest Decuir, General Manager of QuickFlip.com
QUICKFLIP.COM, a local daily deal site offering overstocked inventory, is launching just in time to join the competition. "While our competitors are trying to discount full retail priced items, we are selling inventory that is already overstocked, therefore allowing us to offer bigger discounts" says Forrest Decuir, General Manager of QuickFlip.com. He goes on to say "Because most overstock inventory sells to liquidators for more than 50% off the retail price, we act as the liquidator and offer the items to the public for the liquidation price".
Amber Brazil, a beta tester of the QuickFlip.com website, says "I am literally going to check the site like everyday. The items on there are brand new, and everything's at least fifty percent off, sometimes up to eighty percent off. It's crazy". She continues "Depending on what they list between now and then, I plan on buying as many gifts as I can off the site. Why not? Prices are so high right now because of inflation that I can't get as much as I did last year without getting the best deals possible".
Daily deal sites are not a new concept, but according to Forrest "One big difference between QuickFlip and other daily deal sites is that the inventory is sold locally. Most items that we list are overstocked or seasonal, and need to be sold fast to make room for new inventory. It doesn't make sense to truck the inventory to a warehouse across the country when most retail stores and warehouses are in cities and towns. And because we don't have to touch the inventory, or move it, the savings are passed down to the buyers. Why not let the local community get the biggest discount possible just for picking up the item."
Forrest DeCuir started as an Amazon seller before becoming General Manager of QuickFlip.com. He is working on building its local presence throughout the US. “The easiest way to sell overstocked inventory is to drastically discount the price and get it out the door. QuickFlip.com has created an online marketplace to sell any type of overstock inventory, and to do it in just one day.” says Forrest. “No moving the items, no sending them back to the distribution center. You have 75 of something you need sold ASAP? Knock the price down 60% and see how fast those items sell. The savings go right to the buyer and in most instances they can have the item shipped or pick it up locally.”
It’s free to register on QuickFlip.com and buyers must pay for and pick-up their items by the deadlines. Most transactions have sales tax. To find out more about QuickFlip.com, visit their About Us page. You can also view Today's Deals on QuickFlip by visiting their Home Page. As the holiday approaches, local daily deals might just be the new trend in holiday deal shopping.
