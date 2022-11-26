Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on November 28, 2022

MARYLAND, November 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 25, 2022

Council will review proposed state legislation; Committees will review the US 29 Bus Rapid Transit project and special appropriations for the Bethesda Lots 10-24 Parks and Farm Women’s Market Parking Garage projects

The Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m. to review and take positions on proposed state legislation.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss phase 2 of the US 29 Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

The joint T&E and Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss a more than $1.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Farm Women’s Market Parking Garage Project and a more than $9.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Bethesda Lots 10-24 Parks Project.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

State Legislative Program

Review: The Council will meet to review and take positions on proposed state legislation. The legislation under consideration will cover topics including voting methods, special taxing districts, parking, mass transit, speed monitoring, alcoholic beverage licensing and collective bargaining agreements.

US 29 Bus Rapid Transit Phase II

Review: The T&E Committee will discuss phase 2 of the US 29 Bus Rapid Transit Project, which would construct dedicated lanes for bus transit, carpools and vanpools along US 29 between Burtonsville and Downtown Silver Spring.

The Department of Transportation is reviewing two possible options for implementation. One option would create one or two new dedicated lanes in the median of US 29. The other option would repurpose an existing lane during peak traffic to serve buses and potentially also be available for carpools and vanpools.

The full Council is scheduled to review the project on Nov. 29.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), $1,468,000, Farm Women’s Market Parking Garage

Review: The joint T&E and PHED Committee will discuss a more than $1.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Farm Women’s Market Parking Garage Project. This project, along with the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission's (M-NCPPC) Bethesda Lots 10-24 Parks Project, would contribute to improvements to Lots 10 and 24 in Bethesda near the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market. Together, the funds would provide for an underground public parking garage beneath the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market, the creation of housing, retail space, public parks and the preservation and enhancement of the market.

The full Council is scheduled to review the project on Nov. 29.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), $9,432,000, Bethesda Lots 10-24 Parks

Review: The joint T&E and PHED Committee will discuss a more than $9.4 million supplemental appropriation for the M-NCPPC Bethesda Lots 10-24 Parks Project. This project, along with the Farm Women’s Market Parking Garage Project, would contribute to improvements to Lots 10 and 24 in Bethesda near the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market. Together, the funds would provide for an underground public parking garage beneath the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market, the creation of housing, retail space, public parks and the preservation and enhancement of the market.

The full Council is scheduled to review the project on Nov. 29.