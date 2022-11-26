Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, 30-year-old Russell Stephen, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

