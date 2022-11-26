Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 4:06 am, a white vehicle was travelling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a pedestrian, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street, Northeast. The white vehicle then left the scene without stopping. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Darryl Leak, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

