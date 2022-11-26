Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DLocal To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DLocal Limited ("DLocal" or the "Company") DLO.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DLocal stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may alsoclick here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DLO.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DLocal is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on November 16, 2022. The report, titled, "DLO: ‘History Never Repeats Itself, but it Does Often Rhyme,'" concludes that "DLO is likely a fraud." The report claims that the Company "has repeated disclosures about its TPV and accounts receivable that flatly contradict one another. There is also a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries' accounts payable and accounts receivable. These types of seemingly innocuous misstatements are, instead, often signs of cooked books because it can become quite a strain to keep the numbers straight once you start manipulating them." The report adds, "Management and directors dumped an extraordinary ~$1 billion in shares within the first five months of DLO being public. A spate of recent high-level departures brings to mind the idiom about ‘rats fleeing a sinking ship.'"

Based on this report, shares of DLocal fell by more than 50% on unusually high volume.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: