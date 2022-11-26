Camposol Holding PLC - Invitation to the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Presentation

Camposol Holding PLC will announce its financial results of the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, at 13:00 (GMT -5). The call will be conducted by our CEO, Jose Antonio Gomez - Bazan. Use the following link to register and participate in the call:

Participant Registration URL:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI64a53cb1ca2843bdb219d095254b1c94

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.



About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. We have operations in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, commercial offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com