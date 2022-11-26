Quảng Ninh Customs reforms administration to better support businesses

VIETNAM, November 26 -

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh Customs Department has been accelerating its administrative reform to increase the quality of business support, making it an ideal place for investment and doing business.

To implement the General Department of Customs’ direction on promoting administrative reform, simplifying paperless customs procedures in 2022, the provincial customs authority has conducted reviews, cut and merged management units, changed inspection methods and specialised management to shorten the processing time and reduced the cost of complying with administrative procedures, facilitating import and export activities.

The quality of online public services in the customs activities have also been improved with procedures being implemented online at levels three and four (filling forms and paying fees online), 72/72 procedures with 5,000 documents being processed through the national and ASEAN single window mechanism according to the General Department of Customs’ roadmap.

The leader of Quảng Ninh Customs Department said the authority has deployed information technology systems to ensure the industry's continuous, stable and secure operations. It also deployed GPS seals to support the customs supervision.

The results showed that all import and export goods have been declared on the automated customs clearance system, integrated with satellite software.

In the last 10 months of 2022, the provincial customs agency has attracted nearly 1,200 businesses to declare goods in the locality, including 300 local enterprises and more than 800 enterprises outside. In October, the total import-export turnover reached more than US$1 billion, down 5 per cent in the number of declarations but up 4 per cent in turnover compared to the previous month.

The department has also strengthened cooperation with enterprises with many meeting ideas such as “Entrepreneur Coffee” and “Business Forum” to provide information and update policies for enterprises, setting up a support group to handle problems related to customs procedures.

A representative of Cái Lân Vegetable Oil Co Ltd, which makes about 60 customs declarations each month at Cẩm Phả Port Customs Branch, said Quảng Ninh Customs Department has been proactive in developing a customs-business partnership to share and remove difficulties in doing business in the area, as well as creating favourable conditions for import-export activities.

In the last month of the year, Quảng Ninh Customs Department will continue to reform administration, improve service quality, not limit working hours in processing procedures to better facilitate conditions in import and export activities to attract enterprises.

Deputy Director of Quang Ninh Customs Department, Trịnh Văn Nhuận, said: “In the last months of 2022, Quảng Ninh Customs Department continues to be assigned the revenue target of VNĐ13.2 trillion (over $532 million) by the General Department of Vietnam Customs. Motivated by the current progress of revenue collection, the department will achieve and exceed the target.” —VNS