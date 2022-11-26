BIZI LABS introduces a mass market Web3 Smartphone Platform powered by Polygon

The new mobile Web3.0 hardware and software platform allows Android OS users to earn utility tokens for everyday activities.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK , Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIZI LABS, the Swiss based mobile platform that allows people to easily access web3, today announced that it will integrate the Polygon network into its flagship Web3 partner smartphone brand, ZMBIZI — the world’s first smartphone that combines built-in web3 features, user rewards, and multi chain functionality.

The soon-to-be-released device via the sale of the BIZEBRA NFTs will combine the Polygon blockchain mobile stack with a dedicated Web 3.0 framework. The limited edition NFTs will be priced at $388 and will unlock a world of incentives.

The phone marks Polygon and BIZI-backed Outlier Ventures’ biggest bet on Web 3.0 mobile-focused growth yet. It will feature a multi-chain functionality, decentralized applications (dApps) in areas such as Education, Gaming, Finance Health and Music.All users will also be rewarded with BIZI Utility tokens as part of an ecosystem that pays people for their screen activity. These tokens can later be staked, exchanged or redeemed.

Boasting tens of thousands of DApps, Polygon is fast becoming the de facto platform for Web3. The network offers an array of blue-chip services ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) dApps such as Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Uniswap, to the best gaming and metaverse platforms, including Decentraland, Somnium Space, Sandbox, Atari (multiverse) and Aavegotchi.

Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development at Polygon Studios, said: “Mobile devices are the single biggest distribution platform in the world and today’s announcement to launch the ZMBIZI web3-enabled smartphone is a critical component to web3 adoption. Combining BIZI’s smartphone platform with Polygon’s web3 technical stack is set to usher in true mass-market adoption of blockchain and crypto technology.”

BIZI’s initial device partnership with its smartphone brand ZMBIZI will also offer users full-fledged Proof-of-Stake (PoS) functionality, allowing them to become “micro-merchants” and accept payments “on the go” without the need for card readers — anytime, anywhere. These contactless payments can be made from any Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay wallet. Tap to Phone will launch in the USA first, enabling normal smartphones to accept contactless card payments and become a point of sale terminal.

Users will not have to buy a ZMBIZI smartphone to enjoy all these benefits since the BIZI platform will also be available to download and install on any Android-compatible device, offering people across the world an easy and seamless gateway to Web 3.0

“In combination with Polygon’s dedication and technical framework, we aim to work together to empower at least one billion Android OS users globally by giving them a mobile platform that pays them back,” noted BIZI Labs Founder Alpesh Patel.

“With our affordable price points, unique rewards-based tokenomics, and vast experience in building traction in emerging markets, we will be able to ensure we give everyone a hand-up rather than a handout. Imagine how many lives we can change just by sharing a portion of our revenues. Polygon’s fast, low-fee framework will allow this vision to become a reality.”



About BIZI Labs

BIZI Labs is the developer of a free “super-app” that can be downloaded on any NFC-enabled Android smartphone instantly, allowing people to earn via active usage of their device. The BIZI app provides access to multiple services like exchanges and staking. BIZI keeps users engaged by constant and continuous incentivization activities for shopping, sharing, searching and general screen usage. The usage of NFTs is a unique way to capture value and establish rights to rewards as well as access to special events, discounts and the metaverse.NFT instructions How to buy your NFT

Contact web3@bizilabs.io and www.bizilabs.io

About Polygon



Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

